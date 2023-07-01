Home page politics

His misconduct during Wagner boss Prigozhin’s revolt puts the Russian president in the limelight — and the Russians don’t like what they see.

Vladimir Putin’s image as a strongman collapsed after the Wagner mutiny

The uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has strengthened the far-right opposition to Putin

No prominent oligarchs spoke out in favor of Putin during the uprising in Russia

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on June 27, 2023 foreign policy.

On Saturday morning, Russians watched as an unsettled and angry President Vladimir Putin delivered an emergency address to the nation. The mutinous mercenaries of the Wagner Group had just taken control of Rostov-on-Don, one of Russia’s largest cities, without encountering resistance from Russian ground forces, security services, the police or any other state agency. Without mentioning Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin by name, Putin promised swift and decisive retaliation for the “knife in the back”. Prigozhin had thrown down the gauntlet and Putin picked it up for every Russian to see.

Putin’s resolve lasted less than a day. As the battle-hardened insurgents closed in on Moscow and met minimal resistance while Putin’s decimated forces prepared to defend the capital, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced a complete about-face. Prigozhin, the exiled Wagner leader in Belarus, would not be charged with treason and the insurgents would be allowed to withdraw without retaliation. State propaganda tried to portray this as a generous act to avoid bloodshed, but by this time even some of Putin’s most loyal supporters were beginning to question his sudden about-face.

Putin’s image collapsed after Wagner’s mutiny

Until this weekend, Putin’s modus operandi for staying in power was to distance himself from bad news, leaving his subordinates to absorb public anger and take it out among themselves. Such was his strategy during the pandemic, for example, when he went into isolation and largely handed responsibility for managing the crisis to local authorities. Throughout Russia’s war against Ukraine, Putin has acted in a similar manner, forcing his top generals to announce unpopular decisions such as For example, last year’s humiliating retreats in Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts – as if it were their war and not his. In this way, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu quickly became one of the most hated figures in pro-war and nationalist circles, who accuse him of not conducting the war brutally enough. Prigozhin took advantage of this and repeatedly attacked the military leadership in inflammatory speeches, while Putin himself largely stayed out of the debate. There have been some comments on Putin’s leadership and even occasional calls for his resignation in the pro-war Telegram channels, but the overwhelming majority of the criticism has been directed at his subordinates.

Up until Wagner’s mutiny, Putin still largely enjoyed the image of a clever, manipulative ruler who cleverly safeguarded himself and evaded scrutiny. That image collapsed this weekend when Prigozhin cornered Putin. Even though Prigozhin insisted that he was not trying to overthrow the government, but only targeting the Russian defense system, it was no longer acceptable for the president to retreat to a bunker and have his subordinates fight when one of those subordinates was a led a mercenary army to Moscow and shot down Russian Air Force planes on the way.

But when Putin finally publicly threatened to crush the uprising, that threat almost immediately proved useless. Neither the Russian military, nor the secret services, nor any other agency took it upon themselves to carry out Putin’s orders. For many Russians, it looked like Putin was commanding imaginary armies. Equally bad was the fact that hardly any significant Russian publicly supported his head of state – in the hours between Putin’s threat and its withdrawal it was as if they were waiting to see how things would develop.

Wagner uprising has strengthened far-right opposition to Putin

For the first time, Russians see Putin alone in the spotlight, with no one to blame and blaming only himself for the mess. It was he who made Prigozhin thrive as a rampant agent with his own business empire, internet troll factories, and an increasingly powerful mercenary army. It was Putin who fueled the conflict between Wagner and the Russian Ministry of Defense and ultimately escalated. And now it was he who failed in his promise to crush the rebellion by force.

The fact that Wagner’s rebellion was not just a bloodless political maneuver made Putin’s about-face look particularly weak. On their way to Moscow, the mercenaries reportedly shot down seven Russian Air Force planes, killing more than ten pilots and crew members. The way it was all quickly swept under the rug and forgiven has confused and angered many Russians, including many who previously praised Wagner’s military prowess and criticism of the Defense Department on their pro-war Telegram channels. Putin’s uncharacteristically brief address late Monday night, in which he confirmed that Wagner’s fighters would face no consequences for the attempted mutiny and thanked the group’s commanders for avoiding “fratricidal bloodshed,” did nothing to ease the fears of many Russians in the face of their leader’s loss of control.

The uprising has also strengthened the far-right, extremely pro-war opposition to Putin. Previously, it was a diverse, fractious group of bloggers and ex-mercenaries, only a few of whom were openly anti-Putin. But since the rebellion, the movement has formed an explicit anti-Putin line, and its anger and disappointment are palpable. “I have never seen anything more pathetic in the mind of a man who even remotely resembles the President,” wrote Igor Girkin, the former mercenary tried in absentia by a Dutch court last year for his role in the downing of flight MH17 2014 was sentenced yesterday on his Telegram channel. Vladislav Pozdnyakov, a militant nationalist and a keen supporter of the Ukraine war, wrote on his Telegram channel: “It is now a fact that Putin lives in a fantasy world, completely detached from reality.”

No prominent oligarchs spoke out for Putin during the uprising

The Angry Patriots Club, a far-right nationalist group, which describes itself as “the only real opposition to the authorities,” has seized on Prigozhin’s criticism of the poor leadership and corruption of the government under Putin and Shoigu as the reason behind Russia’s troubles in the war in Ukraine. At a meeting attended by Girkin and others on Monday, the group announced it would challenge any weakening of the war effort by the Kremlin. This is not an empty threat: the movement claimed it could mobilize 10-15 million Russian voters and thus represent a force in Russia’s 2024 presidential election – a highly rigged political spectacle but one that still poses a residual risk for the regime.

It’s also remarkable how many Russians – even among the power elite – stayed on the sidelines until it was clear who would win. This is completely new: in the past, the Loyalists always tripped over themselves when trying to prove their allegiance to the leader and denounce his enemies. A prominent example is Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the state propaganda channel RT, who has managed to combine her vocal and uncompromising support for Putin with generous praise for Prigozhin and Wagner. She maintained radio silence until late Sunday night, long after the fight was decided, before speaking out unequivocally for Putin.

Sergei Mironov, leader of the pro-Putin center-left Just Russia – For Truth party, expressed similar restraint, earlier posing with Wagner merchandise and proudly displaying a sledgehammer personally signed by Prigozhin, commemorating the brutal executions of deserters the group alludes to. Mironov only condemned the uprising shortly before Peskov announced the armistice. No prominent oligarchs and few other figures spoke out for Putin during the uprising. Ordinary Russians, meanwhile, were almost completely apathetic.

To the author Alexey Kovalev is a Berlin-based investigative journalist. Twitter: @Alexey__Kovalev

Putin’s indecisiveness is proving to be a tragic weakness

Putin’s characteristic indecisiveness and hesitancy in the face of crises – which in the past have helped him to shift blame for failed policies – suddenly became his tragic weakness. By allowing the rebellion to smolder and grow, and then failing to fulfill his promise to put it down, he revealed himself as fickle and weak. The worst thing for a strong man is to lose his image of strength and that’s what happened this weekend. Even his regime’s power base – the security services – have given their leader only lukewarm support. Unusually for a quasi-dictatorship and police state like Russia, there were no massive reprisals, no crackdowns on the participants and their sympathizers. It seems that even the security services no longer see Putin as a ruthless top dog. His image is quickly crumbling with Russians, and that could still shake his rule.

