While some NATO countries are clearly against sending troops to Ukraine, Putin's strategists fear a surprise attack. Russia is not prepared for this.

Munich – The extent to which the NATO states can best support Ukraine against Russia's war of aggression has been the subject of discussion since the beginning of the Ukraine war. But while there is no agreement in NATO about arms deliveries or the sending of ground troops to Ukraine, Russian strategists warn that a surprise attack by the Atlantic alliance could threaten Vladimir Putin meet unexpectedly.

Russia must prepare for NATO missile attacks. Russian strategists argued this loudly Business Insider in the military magazine “Voyennaya Mysl” (in German: Military Thought), which targets generals, admirals and officers of the Russian armed forces and is linked to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Global strike”: Putin’s strategists outline scenario for NATO surprise attack on Russia

In the article, the Russian strategists write about a scenario in which massive rocket fire could attack Russia's “administrative-political and military-industrial infrastructure.” The attack should begin with a “quick, global strike”. The strategists are therefore probably recommending that Putin expand the deployment and equipment of the Russian aerospace forces.

Without rearming, Russia would not be sufficiently prepared for such an attack. The alleged maneuver could also force Russia to use nuclear weapons for its own defense. The NATO states would inflict heavy losses on Russia in all areas as a result of the surprise maneuver scenario, as the troops' attack would be carried out on the ground, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace.

Alleged surprise maneuver by NATO: Russia's strategists speak of provocations

The attack would be preceded by provocations and the stationing of enemy troops near Russia, the strategists said. Putin repeatedly classifies statements by NATO members as provocations. So lastly the one from Emmanuel Macron, he no longer wants to rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine. Putin then threatened NATO again with the use of nuclear weapons and tragic consequences for the defense alliance.

Putin's strategists warn him of a surprise NATO attack from Russia. Large-scale exercises such as Nordic Response 2024 are classified as provocation by the strategists. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa & Alexander Ryumin/dpa

The trigger for the Russian military article is likely to be the NATO partners' large-scale exercise “Nordic Response 2024”, which began in northern Norway at the beginning of March 2024. Around 20,000 soldiers from a total of 13 countries are taking part in the maneuver near Russia's northern border. Sweden and Finland are also taking part in the eleven-day exercise. The two new members of the defense alliance offer NATO a major advantage, especially geographically – the entire Baltic Sea coast, with the exception of the Russian coast and Kaliningrad, is now NATO territory. Putin has already strongly criticized the exercise and responded with threats.

“How NATO could attack and destroy us”: The idea of ​​a NATO attack is also being spread on Putin’s state television

The article was also discussed on Russian television. There, Olga Skabeyeva, presenter of the Russian state television Rossiya 1, also expressed a similar theory: Putin's ally fears an “unforeseen escalation” later this year. This can be seen in a video published by Russian Media Monitor. The independent project by investigative journalist Julia Davis repeatedly takes a critical look at Russian state television. The publication of the article in “Voyennaya Mys” had its effect, said Skabeeva: “It made us all sick today how NATO could attack and possibly destroy us.” Viewers should try to “understand that.”

According to the media analyst, the statements made by Putin's ally Skabaeva can be classified as propaganda. She wants to ensure that the Russian population supports a preventive strike against NATO.