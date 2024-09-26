FT: Putin warns West as he revises Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on changing the country’s nuclear doctrine, made at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, has caused a great stir around the world. The head of state said that in the updated version of the doctrine, aggression against Russia by a state that does not possess nuclear weapons, but with the support or participation of a country with nuclear weapons, will be considered a joint attack. Major foreign publications devoted materials to Putin’s words, in which they analyzed Moscow’s decision.

Financial Times

British and international daily business newspaper Financial Times (FT) named The Russian leader’s statements were a warning to the West. “Putin’s threats were a clear signal to Ukraine’s Western allies, in particular the US and Great Britain, who intend to allow Kyiv to strike targets deep in Russia with Western-made Storm Shadow missiles,” the newspaper emphasized.

Reuters

“The decision to change Russia’s official nuclear doctrine is the Kremlin’s response to debates in the US and UK about whether to give Ukraine permission to fire Western missiles at Russian territory,” the international agency said. Reuters.

The article also notes that the Ukrainian conflict has sparked the most serious standoff between Russia and the West since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Reuters also noted that both Putin and US President Joe Biden had previously warned that a direct clash between Moscow and NATO could lead to a third world war. Former US President Donald Trump also spoke about the risk of nuclear war, the article notes.

Russia is the world’s largest nuclear power. Together, Russia and the United States control 88 percent of the world’s nuclear warheads. Reuters

Photo: Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / TASS

The Guardian

British publication The Guardian dedicated According to the Russian president, the article is titled “Vladimir Putin warns the West that he will consider using nuclear weapons.”

These comments [Путина] became the strictest Russian warning to date to the West about the inadmissibility of allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia using Western long-range missiles The Guardian

The article also recalled Putin’s earlier statement that if the West allows Kyiv to strike deep into Russia with its weapons, it will enter into a direct conflict with Russia and Moscow will be forced to take retaliatory measures.

ABC

“The list of nuclear-armed countries that could be involved includes France, Britain, Israel and, most importantly, the United States, which together with Russia controls 90 percent of all nuclear warheads in the world,” is declared in the material of the Australian broadcasting corporation ABC. This is how the authors of the article commented on the change, according to which aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, but with the support of a nuclear one, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation.

Photo: mod_russia / Globallookpress.com

However, ABC noted that it was unclear what impact Putin’s warning about nuclear doctrine would have on the debate about allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that this decision (on strikes deep into Russia with Western weapons – note from “Lenta.ru”) will help carry out precision strikes on important military depots, but the US is acting cautiously, fearing that such a move could escalate and bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia. ABC

While some analysts question Moscow’s warnings about the use of nuclear weapons, others believe Western leaders should take the claims seriously, ABC added.