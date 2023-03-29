FromVincent Bussow close

On Russia’s state television, a Putin propagandist speculates that Western elites could deliberately provoke a nuclear attack.

Moscow – Threats are not only an integral part of Vladimir Putin’s speeches, but also in the programs of the Russian media. Only recently did state TV in Russia ponder a bombing of Berlin. The propagandists in Moscow do not shy away from the thought of nuclear strikes either – and they keep coming up with bizarre new narratives.

In the program “Own Truth” on Russian state TV, the thesis was put forward that the USA would deliberately provoke Russia into a nuclear attack. © Screenshot/NTW

Propaganda on Russia’s state TV: “No choice but war”

A recent issue of the show “Own Truth” said that the West was deliberately provoking Russia into a nuclear attack. Excerpts from the de facto state broadcaster NTW invited the US journalist Julia Davis subtitled on the Youtube channel of the “Russian Media Monitor” high. The show started with a discussion of Britain’s announcement that it would supply uranium missiles to Ukraine. The participants of the program quickly raved about the liberation of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin uses this representation as a justification for his invasion.

The rtPropagandist Margarita Simonyan, who is on the EU sanctions list in connection with the Ukraine war, came to the following conclusion: “They plan to shell the country they believe belongs to them with depleted uranium. Isn’t that an admission that this is not your country?” In view of the arms deliveries, Russia also has “no other choice but to wage war”.

Threats in the Ukraine war: wild speculation on Russia’s state TV

However, the program reached its propagandistic climax when Alexey Gudoshnikov, who moderates several formats on the TV station of the Russian Defense Ministry, unpacked his theory of Western provocation. “What if they want us to launch an attack?” he asked the group. Should Russia shoot down a nuclear missile, Western elites could take refuge in private bunkers. “Then they can talk about the terrible cruelty of Russia and the terrible genocide that took place,” Gudoshnikov said.

The show’s moderator, Roman Babajan, who was also sanctioned, also noticed the gaps in this theory: “Let’s assume they hid in their five-star bunkers. Do they then have to crawl out again later, or do they intend to turn into moles?” Ultimately, however, logic is secondary to such statements. The threat is what counts.

Most recently, Putin had also admitted to problems with the Russian army on state TV. (vbu)

