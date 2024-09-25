Home policy

From: Kilian Beck

An international research team analyzed thousands of radio signals and found dozens of cases of Russian espionage in the Baltic Sea. Countries bordering the Baltic Sea are often powerless.

Berlin – Russian spy ships are operating systematically in the Baltic Sea, targeting wind farms, data cables and pipelines. The international research project “Russian Spy Ships” has uncovered these activities and traced the ships’ movements. ndr, WDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung The results published paint a worrying picture of Russian surveillance activities in the region.

Russian submarines could attack scouted infrastructure. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS/Yuri Smityuk

Transponder off and zigzag courses – This is how Russia’s spy fleet works in the Baltic Sea

The Russian ships, officially declared as research vessels, often switch off their transponders to remain undetected. They carry out conspicuous “crawling trips” near critical infrastructure. One example is the “Gorigledzhan”, which was discovered in the “Arcadis Ost 1” wind farm. These ships are equipped with sensitive technology that allows them to scan the seabed and thus collect valuable information. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, cases have increased.

States often powerless against Russia’s espionage at sea – calls for stricter maritime law

The legal framework poses a challenge for coastal states to combat such espionage activities. The current legal situation makes it difficult to take action as the vessels often operate in international waters or in the exclusive economic zones. Experts are calling for more robust enforcement of international maritime law to ensure national security.

Putin's circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president's confidants

“Danger very real” – BND chief Kahl warns of Russian espionage in the Baltic Sea

The suspected objectives of the Russian ships include surveying critical infrastructure, which could provide a strategic advantage in the event of a conflict. The President of the Federal Intelligence Service, Bruno Kahl, warns: “We consider the danger to be very real.” These activities pose a threat to national security and require increased vigilance, said Kahl.

The research project “Russian Spy Ships” is an example of successful international cooperation between journalists and media companies. By evaluating AIS signals and satellite images, the ships’ activities could be tracked in detail.