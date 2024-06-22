Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

A ship of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea near Sevastopol (symbolic image) © Sergei Malgavko via www.imago-images.de

A Russian communications ship appears unexpectedly off the coast of Kiel. It may have the NATO maneuver “Baltops” in its sights.

Kiel – In the context of the Ukraine conflict, Russian military flights over the Baltic Sea are not uncommon. NATOFighter jets have to take off regularly to intercept them. This time, however, the Baltic Sea itself is the focus, as a Russian communications ship has docked off the coast of Kiel.

Russian spy ship off Kiel: Because of NATO maneuver “Baltops”?

According to a report by Kiel News The ship is the reconnaissance ship “Wassili Tatishchev”. The ship, which has its home port in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, is said to have positioned itself on the sea route between Fehmarn and the Kiel lighthouse.

The reason for the Tatishchev’s presence off Kiel appears to be the NATO exercise “Baltic Operations”, also known as “Baltops”. This exercise, which has been held annually in the Baltic Sea since 1971, took place this year between June 7 and 20. In addition to Germany, the USA, Denmark, Great Britain and Norway also regularly take part, but other NATO and EU countries also participate from time to time.

Russian presence in the Baltic Sea: Putin’s reconnaissance ship suddenly off the German coast

It is quite possible that the Russian spy ship marine under the leadership of Vladimir Putin observed this maneuver. It could, for example, have intercepted the communications of NATO troops in the region. After all, the “Wassili Tatishchev” is equipped with highly sensitive antennas and radar domes. A spokesman for the Federal Police confirmed to the Kiel News: “Violations of the shipping regulations have not been detected so far.”

The Baltic Sea, long referred to as the “Sea of ​​Peace,” is an important front in the event of a confrontation between Russia and Western countries. Russia has strategic interests in the Baltic Sea because it is home to important ports and shipyards. Russia keeps tensions in the region constantly high through provocations such as the deployment of fighter jets.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

GPS interference in the Baltic Sea: Russia could be responsible

The “Vasily Tatishchev”, which belongs to the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy, is, according to the Kiel News Part of the Russian Vishnya class. The ships of this class, seven units in total, were built in Poland from 1985 to 1988. In recent weeks and months, GPS interference has been repeatedly reported in the Baltic Sea.

The Finnish airline Finnair had to temporarily suspend flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia. Two aircraft had to be diverted because GPS interference prevented them from landing. Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna accused neighboring Russia of being responsible for the disruptions and spoke of a “hybrid attack.” The German government made similar comments and also blamed Russia for the disruptions.