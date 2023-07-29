Spies are everywhere. Sounds like Cold War talk, but no. Life is like this. Last year, Brazil received one on a platter. This is the Russian Sergey Cherkasov, who had tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, using a Brazilian identity that he created and cultivated for years on end.

Cherkasov’s mission was to join the institution that investigates the war crimes of its boss, Vladimir Putin, to steal information and possibly disrupt the process. The Russian military intelligence agent, the GRU, was caught by the Dutch and deported to Brazil, from where he had embarked towards the failed mission.

Despite the regrets, Cherkasov can count himself lucky. The Ministry of Justice and Federal Justice gave him two presents. The folder under the command of Flávio Dino from Maranhão denied an extradition request presented by the United States, which also sued Cherkasov for using false documents – he lived for a few years in Washington, DC, attended one of the most reputable universities in the city, tried for a job in public bodies and lived closely with many people with positions within the US government and also the Brazilian government.

As if Dino’s pampering wasn’t enough, the Federal Court in Guarulhos – where he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for using false documents – granted him a penalty reduction and, lo and behold, the right to comply with it in a semi-open regime. Connecting the SAP key of the two measures here, it can be said: in order not to upset comrade Putin, the Lula government found a way out to protect the Russian spy and at the same time take a stab at the United States. The decision handed down by the Federal Court is the icing on the cake. Who believes that as soon as Cherkasov hits the streets, he won’t take off?

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Minister Dino protect Cherkasov as part of the same combo that includes, not necessarily in this order: 1) atavistic anti-Americanism of the Latin American left, PT and Lula; 2) vendetta: Lula firmly believes that his prison has the fingerprints of the United States; 3) Dilma at the Brics bank, as a kind of operator in the redesign of a new monetary system; 4) unconditional adherence to Putin’s expansionist project; 5) South-South delusions that place Brazil in a position of insurgency before the West and with a posture of subservience disguised as haughtiness in relation to the Sino-Russian axis; 6) bovine behavior, which pushes Brazil to the condition of a satellite of Chinese projects (which includes Russia as part of the same game).

When Cherkasov leaves, Lula and Dino will be able to place the blame on Justice. It works for the crowd. For most of the press. But don’t fool anyone other than these folks. Lula, who had his reputation washed away after being lifted out of the mire of corruption that would stain him forever, is now sold as an irreducible democrat who would not only save democracy in Brazil, but join the team of those who defend it globally . Lula was disappointed.

Western leaders were made of idiots and they made themselves of idiots in almost 100% of the cases as a result of a calculation that Lula, even being Lula, would be better than Bolsonaro. What Lula does not understand is that sympathy for him was not love, but rejection of his opponent. And that he was a syrup, with a very bitter taste, that many people were willing to swallow to get rid of Bolsonaro. The election is over, Lula won, but he thinks that his political capital is infinite and that, therefore, he has the endorsement to carry out all kinds of mischief with impunity. After all, he saved democracy and is dying to save the world. He’s on credit.

The most impressive thing about Cherkasov’s case is that Lula is perfectly following the script that was initially written by the government of his antagonist, Jair Bolsonaro.

When Cherkasov was arrested by the Federal Police last year, then-president Jair Bolsonaro was in the most intense phase of his affair with “conservative Vladimir Putin”. As soon as the news hit Planalto that a Russian spy had been arrested, some of the president’s closest advisors, supported by the famous intelligence produced by Abin, decided to unravel the rosary that everything was nothing more than a CIA setup. A plan designed in Washington to undermine relations between Bolsonaro and his new foreign best friend since Donald Trump left power.

The order was muffled. Try to take the story in the morning and manage the problem as a case of document forgery. Moscow was not satisfied and asked for Cherkasov’s extradition. Said he was a common criminal. A drug dealer who should be returned to answer for his crimes.

The strategy for rescuing your spy was far from creative, but it was potentially effective. There were many chances of it working, since, after all, the accused did not dispute the version. He asked for the request of the Russians to be granted. He wanted to be tried and convicted and willingly face up to 20 years in prison.

“I would like to reiterate that I want to be extradited to Russia, I agree with the accusations that Russia has made and I intend to respond to the facts and my crimes that are alleged by Russia in my State as soon as possible,” said Cherkasov to the judge in the case.

A series of other Russian spies with Brazilian roles began to be discovered around the world after the Cherkasov case. There are also false Argentines already identified, as there will certainly be several other nationalities. Brazil gathered the evidence that demonstrates that Cherkasov was engaged in espionage actions in Brazil, but preferred to pretend that nothing happened. Why hurt comrade Vladimir?

Cherkasov’s next steps will be towards Moscow. He will come home. It will be returned to Russia, with love.