Dmitry Peskov, in archive image: “We will no longer tolerate criticism of our democracy” | Photo: EFE/EPA/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/KREMLIN

Despite the deaths, arrests and persecution of opponents, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this Wednesday (6) that Russia has the “best democracy” in the world.

The statement was made at a youth event in Sirius, in southern Russia. “We will no longer tolerate criticism of our democracy and claims that it is not what it should be. Our democracy is the best and we will continue to build it,” said Peskov.

At the event, Peskov reinforced a statement last week by President Vladimir Putin and said Russia could use nuclear weapons “if something threatens its existence.”

“All discussions about nuclear war, and there are many now in the West, in European capitals and in the United States, are extremely irresponsible and extremely dangerous, because this issue is being trivialized,” the spokesman said.

Peskov also once again denied Russian interference in the American elections, after “Super Tuesday” practically defined that in November there will be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. “We have never interfered in U.S. elections, nor do we plan to do so this time,” the spokesperson said.

Next week, Russia holds its presidential election, which will basically be a formality for Putin to remain in the Kremlin until 2030. Several opponents were vetoed and only three front candidates remained to “challenge” the current president.

Peskov's statements this Wednesday contradict another from the spokesman. In August last year, he said that the presidential election in Russia is “not really a democracy, it’s an expensive bureaucracy.” “Mr Putin will be re-elected with more than 90% of the votes,” he said at the time.