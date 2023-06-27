“The armed uprising would have been suppressed in any case.” It is a passage from the speech that Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, addresses to the nation 48 hours after the conclusion of the Wagner revolt. Evgheny Prigozhin’s mercenaries stopped on Saturday 200 km from Moscow before returning to their bases. The leader of the organization, reported in Belarus by the media, is never named by Putin who, however, uses very harsh words towards the organizers of the revolt: “They will be brought to justice” for “criminal activity aimed at weakening the country”.

Putin, in his 5-minute speech, thanks the Wagner fighters for the “correct decision” to stop the march towards the capital and, at the same time, suggests that the organization will no longer have space in Russia. “I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group who made the exclusively right decision: they did not go towards a fratricidal bloodbath, they stopped at the last minute.” The militants will have “the opportunity to continue serving Russia by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense or with other agencies, or they will be able to return to their families and friends. Anyone who wants can go to Belarus”.

“From the very beginning of the events, on my direct instructions, measures were taken to avoid a great bloodshed – Putin points out – It took time, even to give those who have made a mistake the opportunity to change their minds, to clarify that their actions were strongly rejected by society, for the tragic and devastating consequences for Russia, for our state, which could have brought the adventure into which they were dragged”.

“Since the beginning of the rebellion – adds the leader – the authorities immediately took all the necessary decisions to neutralize the threat that had arisen, to protect the constitutional order, life and safety of the Russians. An armed rebellion would have been however suppressed. The organizers of the uprising understood this, everyone understood this, including those who participated in criminal actions to divide and weaken the country, which is now facing a colossal external threat, unprecedented pressure from outside.”