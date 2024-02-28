Vladimir Putin's speech, his annual message to the Federal Assembly, is an important event for Russians.

In 2024, the Russian leader will announce a speech on the last day of February, the 29th, the Kremlin said.

The President will talk about his views, values, plans and priorities. The video broadcast of the message will be available on Channel One and Rossiya 1.

Considering that Putin’s speech is being broadcast live, it will be available to residents of the country at different times.

Residents of the Far East will be luckier than others – they will watch the message at home with their whole family.

Residents of the central zone and the south will still be at work or school. However, it is known that employers and heads of educational institutions are sympathetic to the desire of citizens to watch the president’s message. And, if the daily routine in the organization allows, familiarization with the presidential theses is welcome.

In addition to television, Russians will be able to comfortably follow the president’s address on our website – watch the message online, including on a mobile phone, and read Putin’s main statements.

Those citizens whose employment does not allow them to turn on the live broadcast will be able to watch the full version of Putin’s speech on February 29 in the recording – it will be posted on our website immediately after the end of the event.

Our journalists will also prepare an analysis of the president’s address to the Federal Assembly.