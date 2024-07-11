Minsk winery stops deliveries to Russia due to high customs duties

The Minsk Grape Wine Factory (MGWF) announced its intention to stop supplying alcohol to Russia after participants in the Russian wine market spoke disparagingly about the quality of Belarusian products.

The plant’s employees explained that purchasing wine materials or bulk wine from other countries is considered “a common global practice in the production of grape wines.” MZVV representatives recalled that supplies of Belarusian wine to the Russian market were organized in a test mode and in small volumes. In addition, the enterprise is forced to pay high customs duties for importing European raw materials, so in the future, with a high degree of probability, supplies will be stopped.

“MZVV plans to stop producing wines for export to the Russian Federation,” representatives of the plant reported.

Photo: Dmitry Lekai / Kommersant

In Russia, the import of wine from Belarus was called a restart of supplies of “swill” from Europe

The CEO of Abrau-Dyurso, special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for relations with international organizations, Boris Titov, stated that the supply of products from the Minsk plant is a relaunch of the distribution channel on the Russian market for alcohol made from foreign wine materials.

The upcoming import of products from the Minsk Grape Wine Factory to Russia is nothing more than the restoration of a sales channel on the domestic market for products made from imported bulk. The same wine material that has been nicknamed “shmurdyak” in everyday life. Boris TitovCEO of Abrau-Durso

He recalled that import duties on Western wines do not apply to Belarus, so the economic sense of this scheme raises serious doubts.

The businessman added that due to the supply of MZVV products, the Russian market will be overflowing with drinks that cannot even be called wine in Russia. In this regard, the question arises about the advisability of such measures to support domestic producers, the head of Abrau-Durso noted.

Boris Titov Photo: Alexander Miridonov / Kommersant

Belarusian wines urged to be labeled with “not wine” sign

Wines supplied to the Russian market from Belarus have been called upon to be labeled with the “not wine” sign. This proposal was made by the executive director of the Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AVVR) Alexey Plotnikov.

According to him, in this case, they mean alcoholic beverages of the MZVV, made on the basis of materials from countries that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Plotnikov emphasized that a request for the origin of the wine supplied by Belarus has already been sent to the plant.

If this wine is produced in the territory of the Customs Union (say, in Russia or Armenia), and is only bottled in Belarus, we welcome the expansion of economic cooperation between our countries. Alexey PlotnikovExecutive Director of the Association of Winegrowers and Winemakers of Russia (AVVR)

He added that Russia would have a negative attitude towards filling the market with wine products made from European materials, since this would negate all efforts to support domestic wine producers.

Earlier, the president of the Abrau-Durso Group of Companies, Pavel Titov, warned Russians about an additional rise in the price of foreign wine. He emphasized that this especially concerns alcohol from unfriendly countries.