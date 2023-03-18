Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Split

In the spring, Bakhmut is the center of the fighting in the Ukraine war. A grueling battle unfolds, with heavy casualties.

Bakhmut/Kiev/Moscow – Meanwhile there is not a day on which a new level of escalation is not reached in the embattled city of Bakhmut. Heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops has been raging in the Donbass for weeks.

Apparently, Russia’s military still hasn’t succeeded in encircling Bakhmut and the surrounding villages. Despite state propaganda from both Russia and Ukraine, there are heavy casualties on both sides. However, there is hardly any information from Moscow on this, either on their own troops or on the enemy. Significantly more comes from Kiev, supported by cooperation with authorities in London. The military publishes a daily situation report on Russian losses. According to this, more than 164,000 soldiers from Russia have now died in the Ukraine war.

Battle for Bachmut: Russia and Ukraine suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war

However, the information from Great Britain that has been addressed does not only come to the public through state sources. Media reports also repeatedly provide insights into the troop strength. For example, a NATO official who wished to remain anonymous told dem Guardiansthat around 1500 Russian soldiers would die in Bakhmut every day. The Donbass city has now turned into a “dead zone,” the source said.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (left), and a fighter from the Wagner mercenary group (right) © Photos: NurPhoto / Imago Images; SNA / Imago Images | Collage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Nevertheless, Moscow’s troops will not be withdrawn from the region. “The Russians sense their most promising direction of attack there, because there is a chance of cutting off supplies and encircling Ukrainian units,” explained Gustav Gressel, an expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). nv. Bakhmut is considered strategically important, both to control the Donbass and to provide President Vladimir Putin with a success story for domestic propaganda.

Vladimir Putin: The political career of the Russian head of state in pictures View photo gallery

A central component of Russian attacks around Bakhmut are mercenaries from the Wagner group. They are considered ruthless contract killers. However, they apparently lack ammunition, as Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has repeatedly denounced on Telegram. For example, he accused Putin of abandoning his soldiers in Bakhmut.

Editor’s note The information comes partly from warring factions in the Ukraine war. These are not directly verifiable in an independent manner.

CNN also recently reported that analysts estimate that the Russian president could abandon the Wagner mercenaries to their fate in Bakhmut. The “meat grinder” in the battle for the Donbass city is also threatening Prigozhin.

Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook”, admitted, among other things, that the fighting was very difficult. The Ukrainian troops are fighting “for every meter”. (do with dpa/AFP)