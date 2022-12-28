Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer, Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Russian soldiers at target practice. (Archive image) © dpa/Russian Defense Ministry Press

In the Ukraine war, Russian soldiers are said to be fleeing the Luhansk front. Ukraine, meanwhile, seems to be getting closer to a strategic goal. The news ticker.

Zelenskyj portrays Location in Bachmut : There is “no place that is not covered by blood”.

portrays : There is “no place that is not covered by blood”. Putin’s soldiers in desert Luhansk : The Russian military is likely to increase the number of patrols.

in : The Russian military is likely to increase the number of patrols. This News ticker on military developments in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from December 28, 6:45 p.m.: According to the latest estimates by the United Nations (UN), around 6,900 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war. As reported by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva, almost 11,000 civilians have also been wounded as a result of the fighting.

About 1,800 women and 400 children were among those killed, the UN reported. Most of the civilians died as a result of heavy artillery, multiple-missile systems or rocket fire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj: There are hardly any civilians left in Bakhmut

Update from December 28, 6:20 p.m.: According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, there are hardly any civilians left in the fiercely contested city of Bakhmut. “Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left,” said Zelenskyj in a post on Facebook this Wednesday.

In the post, Zelenskyj showed photos intended to document the extent of the destruction in the frontline city in Donbass. There is “no place” in the city that is “not covered in blood,” he wrote.

Ukrainian Air Defense: 420 missiles and 430 kamikaze drones shot down

Update from December 28, 4:50 p.m.: Since September, Ukraine’s air defenses have reportedly shot down more than 420 missiles and more than 430 kamikaz drones from Russia.

This was announced by the spokesman for the Air Force Yuri Ignat, according to the official Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. Although the Russian military used a very large number of missiles, they still have a large number of missiles at their disposal.

Zelenskyj describes the situation in Bakhmut – “no place that is not covered by blood”

Update from December 28, 2:10 p.m.: Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to fight fiercely outside the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. Russia has been trying to take the city for several months, but without success. Now the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj also commented on the current situation in Bakhmut in the short message service Telegram. He also shared photos showing the destruction in the city.

“Last year 70,000 people lived here, now only a few civilians remain,” Zelenskyj wrote, adding: “There is no place that is not covered with blood.” There is “not an hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sounds”. Nevertheless stand Bachmut. “Our defense troops are standing, the Ukrainian Donbass is standing,” assured the president, referring to the fighting.

War in Ukraine: Apparently Russian commanders are also fleeing Kreminna

Update from December 28, 12:40 p.m.: Allegedly, not only Russian soldiers from lower ranks are fleeing in the Luhansk Oblast, but also the military leadership in the region. Russian military commanders have left the embattled city of Kreminna, Ukrainian military governor of Luhansk Serhiy Hajdaj has claimed, according to Ukrainian news agency Unian. In addition, civilians brought to Kreminna from Russia are also on the run. The military governor underscored that the recapture of Kreminna could open the way for Ukrainian troops towards the city of Starobelsk, as well as towards Rubishne and Sievarodonetsk.

Ukraine war: UN reports new number of civilians killed

Update from December 28, 11:15 am: According to the latest UN figures, almost 6,900 civilians have been killed in the Ukraine war. Almost 11,000 unarmed people were wounded, said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva. Among those killed were 1,800 women and around 400 children, it said.

According to the UN, most of the recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with long-range effects, including heavy artillery fire, multiple missile systems, missiles and airstrikes. The OHCHR assumes that the actual numbers are considerably higher. Reports from some locations with intense fighting have been delayed and have yet to be confirmed. This applies, for example, to the regions around Mariupol and various places in the Luhansk region.

Putin’s soldiers fleeing in fear of death? Ukraine reports wave of Russian desertions in Luhansk

December 28 Overview: Munich – In the Russian war of aggression, the roles have been reversed: In some places, the Ukrainian military is currently on the offensive and is trying to recapture areas occupied by Russian troops. The heaviest fighting is currently taking place in eastern Ukraine.

Putin’s soldiers in Luhansk desert – Russian military increases number of patrols

In view of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, things are looking particularly dangerous for the Russian military in Luhansk Oblast, which was annexed by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian general staff reported on Facebook that because of the high losses in their own ranks, more and more Russian soldiers were deserting and giving up their combat positions in Luhansk.

According to the General Staff, the Russian military leadership is now taking appropriate measures. “In order to keep the situation under control, the Russian military leadership has increased the number of patrols to apprehend and repatriate deserters,” the General Staff statement said. However, this representation cannot be independently verified.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine – “continued pressure” on Russian army

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army is advancing on the strategically important city of Kreminna in Luhansk. The city is considered the gateway to the Russian-occupied cities of Sievjerodonetsk and Lysychansk. After several heavy defeats in the Ukraine war, the Russian military tries to maintain control of Kreminna. Several Ukrainian attacks on the Swatove-Kreminna line were repulsed, reported the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Citing Russian sources, Ukrainian troops were said to be regrouping, drawing reinforcements from Kharkiv in north-eastern Ukraine.

According to British assessments, Putin’s troops in Kreminna are “under constant pressure” from Ukrainian forces. The British Ministry of Defense said Russia had probably strengthened its front line in the area in Luhansk Oblast in recent days. It has established extensive new defenses there and will likely focus on holding the position. (bb)