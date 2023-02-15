Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

The FSB apparently foiled a conspiracy in the Kremlin. This could now have severe consequences for the conspirators. Above all for Yevgeny Prigozhin

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin made a personnel change in the leadership of the Russian military in January this year. Valeri Gerasimov, previously chief of staff of the Russian armed forces, rose to become supreme commander of Russian troops in the Ukraine war. His predecessor Sergei Surovikin was demoted to his deputy. Observers saw the lack of military successes in the Ukraine as the reason for the personnel shift. The Kremlin itself announced that Gerassimov should improve “inter-branch cooperation”. However, according to new information, the move had another reason: it should be one planned conspiracy in Putin’s power circle anticipate.

Vladimir Putin (M), President of Russia, speaks next to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (l) and Valeri Gerassimov. © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

Conspiracy in Putin’s orbit: the secret service apparently thwarts the plans

At least that’s the point of view of the Russian dissident and human rights activist Vladimir Oseshkin in an interview with the Russian Telegram channel “Можем объяснить” (Eng. “We can explain it”). Osechkin runs the government-critical portal gulagu.net and has published confidential information of the Russian government in the past. He has lived in exile in Paris since 2015.

According to Osechkin, a failed conspiracy had taken place in the Kremlin in the past few months. Their goal was to replace the Russian military leadership – above all Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The main conspirators included, in addition to Surovikin, the head of the private mercenary army “Group Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin and the President of the Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Prigozhin, Kadyrov and Surovikin: Trio wanted control of Russian military

The trio’s declared goal was apparently to gain more control over the Russian military leadership. Prigozhin was to replace Sergei Shoigu as defense minister, and Kadyrov was to become head of the national guard. The manner in which Prigozhin and Kadyrov have repeatedly appeared in public since last autumn would also speak in favor of such a conspiracy.

Kadyrov, also known as “Putin’s bloodhound”, publicly criticized the actions of the Russian troops in the Ukraine war and complained about the lack of success. The 46-year-old was “very dissatisfied” with the developments at the time and called for tougher action. Prigozhin also repeatedly verbally attacked the Russian military leadership around Shoigu. “Putin’s cook” criticized his methods as old-fashioned – also in comparison to his Wagner sodners.

FSB probably thwarts conspiracy in Kremlin – conspirators are now facing the consequences

However, the plans of the three conspirators were foiled before they were carried out. The Russian domestic secret service FSB is said to have learned about the planned conspiracy in October and countered it. As Osechkin reports, the trust between Prigozhin, Kadyrov and Surovikin was not great enough to carry out their plans. “None of them were willing to risk their own well-being for the successful execution of the plans,” the dissident explained. This lack of commitment could now be their undoing.

As a result, Kadyrov and Prigozhin increased their efforts to demonstrate their allegiance to the Russian President. However, apart from a handful of personal meetings between Putin and Kadyrov, they were not able to achieve any noteworthy successes.

The Chechen leader is likely to fear the slightest consequences for his actions from those involved. As president of the republic, he has a position of power that should not be underestimated. Putin needs Kadyrov to keep control of Chechnya. It was only in October that Kadyrov was promoted to colonel general of the Russian army. However, things are different with his accomplices. Surovikin was demoted back to the second rank of the Russian army after his misstep, just three months after he was promoted to command Russian troops in Ukraine.

Prigozhin before “purge”? “Great luck if he would live to see the tribunal on himself”

Prigozhin, on the other hand, could have to pay the highest price of all those involved. In the past few weeks, reports had accumulated that the power struggle over Prigozhin was escalating in the Kremlin. Osechkin reports that the FSB possessed compromising material about Prigozhin from the time he was imprisoned in the 1980s. As long as this material exists, a political future for “Putin’s cook” seems unthinkable.

However, Osechkin also predicts further consequences. “It would be very lucky for Prigozhin if he lived to see the tribunal on himself,” said the human rights activist. “Judging by the methods Putin is using, a purge awaits him most likely.”

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

This “cleansing” could already have started. Like the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) reports that the Kremlin is already massively restricting the media presence of the Wagner boss. The ISW refers to a document available to a Russian military blogger that sets out rules for Russian war reporting. Prigoschin and Wagner should no longer be mentioned in this one in the future. The former commander Surovikin may still be mentioned, but no longer praised. However, the authenticity of this document could not be finally checked. (fd)