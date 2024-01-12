Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

Little is known about Putin's eldest daughter Maria Vorontsova other than her public appearances. She takes care of this personally – using pseudonyms.

St. Petersburg/Moscow – Maria Vorontsova is the first daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, but unlike her younger sister Katerina, she stays almost completely out of the public eye. On Friday (January 12th), the endocrinologist surprised everyone with a bizarre interview. But apart from her extremely rare appearances, hardly anyone knows where the 38-year-old scientist lives or what she does privately.

Little official information is known about Vorontsova. She was born on April 28, 1985 and studied biology at St. Petersburg University and medicine at Moscow State University. The Scientist specialized in endocrinology throughout her career, i.e. the study of hormones and metabolism. She has been publishing scientific publications for years. But: They cannot be assigned to her at first glance. Because instead of her maiden name, Putin's daughter uses her ex-husband's last name, at least in academia, so that she appears publicly as Maria Faasen. Her ex-husband Jorrit Joost Faassen is a Dutch entrepreneur. According to information from the news agency Reuters He used to work for Gazprombank, a large Russian lender with close ties to Putin's elite.

Maria Vorontsova hardly gives any private insights: Putin's daughter goes by many names

Taking your husband's last name doesn't necessarily have to have anything to do with hiding. After all, a shared last name is completely normal after a wedding. But Maria Vorontsova doesn't just seem to like swapping her last name. According to information from focus.de Maria, like her younger sister Katerina, is said to always use a false name when traveling abroad. Rumors about her temporary place of residence show how well she hides during trips abroad. Loud Reuters Some reports claim she even lived in the Netherlands for a while. However, there was no evidence or official information about this. In addition to using false names, the 38-year-old is said to be accompanied incognito by many security officers.

Maria Vorontsova is Putin's eldest daughter; photos are extremely rare. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS (2)

Maria's little sister Katerina Tikhonova, who is estimated to be a year younger, is less incognito. Information about the younger daughter of the Russian president has repeatedly come to light in the past. Among other things, in recent years she has apparently repeatedly resided at Tegernsee with the presidential guard – in luxury and without any knowledge of the federal government.

Even when she was studying, no one knew that Maria Vorontsova was Putin's daughter

Maria Vorontsova seems to have succeeded in everything one would expect from the daughter of the three-time Russian president: just not attracting attention. Neither in adulthood nor during adolescence. Even when she was a student, no one at Moscow State University knew who she really was. Like the news platform Newsweek reported a few years ago, fellow students simply assumed that her father was a high-ranking official.

In view of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, it is likely that Maria Vorontsova is currently in Russia and is not traveling around the world under pseudonyms. Even using a false name could pose a big risk for Putin's daughter. The EU, Great Britain and the USA put Vorontsova and her sister Katerina Tikhonova on their sanctions lists shortly after the outbreak of the war. Their assets have been frozen and entry bans are in place. Apart from her public scientific appearances, Putin's eldest daughter has not yet commented on the war. Neither does her sister. (nz)