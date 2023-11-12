Home page politics

From: Maximilian Short

A Ukrainian tank in the war against Russia. (Archive photo) © Sergey Shestak / AFP

Ukraine is expanding a bridgehead on the Dnipro and putting pressure on Russia’s occupying army. The first armored vehicles cross the river.

Kherson – The Ukraine apparently has in the last few days Ukraine war expanded their military presence on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. Experts see this as a significant improvement in the army’s strategic position, the portal reported on Saturday (November 11th), among others Business Insider. Russia, however, said on Friday that it had repulsed Ukraine’s mission and killed around 500 soldiers, according to the agency Reuters reported. The reports cannot be independently verified.

Russia under pressure: Ukraine has reportedly expanded its bridgehead along the Dnipro

According to reports from the Kyiv Post Ukrainian forces established defensive positions in at least four different locations along the eastern bank of the river. Although these bridgeheads, according to the British newspaper The Telegraph are not yet connected to each other, the troops are working on further expanding the positions. Experts point out that the area is wet, swampy and densely forested, which could potentially slow the Ukrainian army’s advance.

At the beginning of the week it was said that Ukrainian armored vehicles had successfully crossed the Dnipro. Russian Telegram channels published drone footage showing a Ukrainian BTR-4 tank crossing.

Difficulties for Russia? Ukraine officer describes fighting

Ukrainian forces have seized control of areas in the village of Krynky and are carrying out attacks on Russian positions in the south, it said US Institute for War Studies (ISW) citing military bloggers. The institute speculated that the Russian leadership could face difficulties in strengthening its military operations in Kherson without neglecting other regions.

According to the ISW, the movements on the Dnipro were also a topic among Russian bloggers on Saturday. The Ukraine achieved partial successes south of Krynky and carried out further attacks in Poyma and Pishchanivka in the area around Kherson and the Dnipro. Ukrainian soldiers were also captured near Krynky.

A Ukrainian officer who goes by the pseudonym “Vozhd” told the French Press Agency AFPthat “the Russians in Ukraine war “Use a variety of weapons,” including artillery, attack drones and phosphorus. According to one Forbesreport, Ukrainian units in Krynky are advancing largely on foot. According to the report, the attack teams consist of ten to 15 people.

Kherson remains a military flashpoint in the Ukraine war

According to Forbes, Ukraine has been working on an advance on the village of Krynky since the summer – including with the help of jammers that are intended to make it more difficult for Russia to use drones. According to Ukrainian military observer Konstyantyn Mashovets, the Ukrainian armed forces have been able to expand their control over the area.

Although Ukraine excluded the city of Kherson as early as November 2022 Russian After regaining control, large parts of the Kherson region east of the river remain occupied. Due to the slow progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Kherson region has become a military hotspot. The Ukrainian armed forces have recently made heavy efforts in the area against the Russian army. (maku)