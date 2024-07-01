Home page politics

From: Florian Pfitzner

Is Germany conducting a “luxury debate” about the Ukraine war? Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticizes what she sees as an overly comfortable attitude.

Berlin – Annalena Baerbock has barely reached the podium when she lists a number of horror scenarios. From power outages that paralyze entire regions to oil-contaminated drinking water, there are dangers that every individual in society should prepare for, the Foreign Minister warned at a conference on the “National Security Strategy”. In her view, however, the greatest threat of all comes more than ever from someone who wants to assert his claim to power through the Ukraine War has radically expanded.

“Putin’s Russia will remain the greatest threat to our security in Europe for the foreseeable future,” Baerbock stressed at the Federal Academy for Security Policy (BAKS). Ideologically, the Russian president Wladimir Putin “on the road to totalitarianism.” Putin’s imperialism does not stop with Ukraine, warns the Green Party politician. “Russia is gearing its armed forces towards a major war – with plans for a war economy that will last for years.” For economic reasons alone, Putin cannot simply end this war tomorrow. “We must always keep that in mind.”

Baerbock on Ukraine war: “We will defend every square centimeter of our Europe”

Baerbock talks about her discussions in Eastern Europe. In Germany’s neighboring countries, people often react with irritation to discussions here – “when they say, well, we don’t want to be drawn into this war.” Baerbock says: “First of all, who wants that? Nobody wants that. Everyone wants to live in peace.” She also hears from the Eastern European EU and NATO partners: “That’s a little luxury debate for you.” In Eastern Europe, this question does not arise, Putin is “right on the doorstep.” Against this background, “we will defend our Europe – every square centimeter of our Europe – and our freedom.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks at the Federal Academy for Security Policy about the National Security Strategy. © picture alliance/dpa | Soeren Stache

The Federal Government launched a National Security Strategy a year ago. The President of the Federal Academy for Security Policy, Major General Wolf-Jürgen Stahl, calls the strategy an “anchor document” within the Turning pointIn an interview with this editorial team, he quoted Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) as saying: “Without security, everything else is nothing.”

The minister encourages people to take security into their own hands

Security is “the task of our time,” says Baerbock. “Our lives have become more insecure.” Efforts to increase security are not only aimed at the country’s ability to defend itself, but also at societal resilience. This includes protection against cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and the consequences of climate change, including extreme weather events.

“The National Security Strategy alone will not make our country safer, we need – and this is the most difficult thing in societies – a change in awareness,” warns Baerbock: “the confidence that we must take our security into our own hands and that we can do so.” This cohesion is the responsibility of society as a whole, of each and every individual.

With regard to the ongoing budget negotiations within the federal government, Baerbock is in favor of higher investments in security. She warns that “in a few years we will have to say to ourselves ‘we have now saved the debt brake, but we have lost our European peace order'”.