Update from February 22, 4:41 p.m.: Belgium is arming itself against possible Russian sabotage actions from the sea. Justice and North Sea Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has now confirmed to the AFP news agency that the Belgian Navy sighted a suspicious Russian ship off the coast in November. “It’s worrying because we know the risk of sabotage after what happened around Nord Stream,” he said, referring to the explosions on both gas pipelines in September.

“We have to be vigilant,” said Van Quickenborne. According to the minister, it is apparently the same ship that the Netherlands had previously sighted in its own waters. On Tuesday (February 21), Van Quickenborne said the ship’s voyage “must undoubtedly be viewed in the broader context of the Ukraine war.” The motives of the occupation are unknown, but the government in Brussels is “not naive”.

Ukraine news: Ukrainian military staff reports drone downings

First report from February 22ndKIEV – The Ukrainian Army General Staff on Tuesday (February 21) reported the downing of three Russian drones. According to that Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook It was a Zala Lancet unmanned aerial vehicle. The information could not be checked independently.

“Over the course of Monday we carried out 16 counterattacks, attacked an air defense system and took down three Lancet projectiles from the sky,” the US news portal quoted from the Ukrainian situation report.

Image from October 2022: A drone in the Kiev region © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Ukraine news: Traffic light comments on the Bundeswehr special fund

Meanwhile, the German Ministry of Defense announced that about a third of the Bundeswehr’s special pot was “contractually bound”. A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense named an amount of around 30 billion euros in Berlin on Wednesday. “And as soon as the goods arrive, so to speak, we can pay for them,” he said. “We are bound by the regulations and laws and are only allowed to pay when the service has been rendered.” He mentioned the full outfitting of the clothing, the arming of drones and the procurement of the US F-35 stealth jets.

Ukraine news: Bundeswehr special fund continues to be criticized

The so-called special fund in the amount of 100 billion euros to better equip the Bundeswehr was launched by the federal government after the Russian attack on Ukraine. The armaments industry and the Bundestag have repeatedly criticized the fact that the orders are not progressing. (dpa/AFP/frs)