Russia has apparently removed references to Kiev and Ukraine from school textbooks (archive image). © IMAGO/Ilya Naymushin

In Russian schools there are new textbooks. These tell an alternative version of the story – shaped by the propaganda of the Kremlin.

Moscow – The Russian propaganda apparatus is certainly one of the Kremlin’s most brutal weapons in the world Ukraine war. Through this, the war against the neighboring country can be legitimized within the population and the motivation of the troops can be kept high. The Kremlin repeatedly denies Ukraine’s right to exist. However, the narrative now reaches a whole new level. The Russian government is also now reportedly rewriting history books to verify the historical existence of the Ukraine to deny.

War in Ukraine: References to Kiev removed – Russia rewrites history books

The government critical Russian news portal media zone new versions of two history textbooks are available, which have been modified in important places. The changes remove references to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv painted.

In a fourth-grade textbook entitled The World Around Us, officials removed references to the origins of a spiritual chronicler. In an earlier version of the book it was said that the work “The Story of the Past Years” was written by “Nestor, a monk from the Kiev Hill Monastery”. The modified version describes the clergyman only as a “monk” – without any information about his origin.

Putin’s government is rewriting school books – and denying Ukraine’s history

The portal was also able to identify further changes in a textbook for sixth graders. In a passage about the founding of the medieval empire of Kievan Rus, the dates were apparently also changed. In an earlier version, a passage read: “Many historians consider 882, the year when Oleh Novgorod and Kyiv united, as the nominal date of the founding of the Old Russian state.”

In the new version there is no longer a reference to Kiev. It now reads: “Gradually, the dynasty of princes descended from Rurik became the most important. The founding of the Rus’ state is connected with the invitation of Rurik to Novgorod in 862.” The empire of Kievan Rus’ is considered to be the progenitor state, from which today’s states developed in the course of history RussiaBelarus and Ukraine had developed.

“Ukraine created entirely by Russia”: Putin denies Kiev’s right to exist

Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s President Wladimir Putin denied Ukraine’s right to exist as a state and denied its history. “So I’ll start with the fact that modern Ukraine was created entirely by Russia, more specifically by Bolshevik, communist Russia,” Putin said the day after the February 2022 invasion.

The Russian head of state had described the collapse of the Soviet Union as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century”. With his imperialist aspirations in Ukraine, Putin wants to reconnect with what was a glorious past for him. For this, the Kremlin boss needs the approval of the Russian population.

Russian propaganda in schools and kindergartens – tank battles in the sandbox

The awareness of this should therefore be drummed into people in Russia from an early age. “The Kremlin wants to get closer to young people in order to indoctrinate them,” political scientist Félix Krawatzek said in January Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. The process starts in kindergarten. “Battles from the Second World War are recreated in the sandpit with tanks,” reported the expert from the Center for East European and International Studies.

Modifying history books and the information they contain about Ukraine thus seems the next logical step in indoctrinating Russian children and youth. (fd)