In the Ukraine war, Russia appears to be increasingly relying on frontal attacks. The strategy brings high losses – but could indicate a plan by Putin.

Moscow/Kiev – An approaching winter, high losses in the Ukraine war and possibly falling morale in Putin’s army: almost 20 months after the start of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the problems for Russia are great. The war in Ukraine is now seen as a material battle and movements on the front have almost come to a standstill. In the midst of the fighting, a Russian strategy change is emerging. Apparently the Kremlin is no longer relying on heavily armored vehicles, but is instead sending more ground troops into combat – reportedly with only moderate success.

Losses in the Ukraine war are increasing due to trench warfare – Russia faces new problems

Despite the widespread standstill in the Ukraine war, there are repeated battles with heavy losses along the front. Because of the frequent attacks by the Ukrainians under Commander-in-Chief General Valeriy Zalushnyj, President Vladimir Putin’s troops appear to be facing difficulties, and strikes against fortified Ukrainian positions are now in vain. As the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) reports with reference to a military blogger, Russia also has no way of recruiting well-trained soldiers for more intensive frontal attacks. The Kremlin could risk losing numerous inexperienced recruits.

A Russian soldier fires a Giatsint-B 152 mm self-propelled howitzer at Ukrainian positions as part of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Despite the setbacks, the Russian leadership continues to be demonstratively self-confident in the Ukraine war. “Everyone in Kiev and Washington must realize that Russia cannot be defeated on the battlefield,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov recently. However, the extent to which Russia’s military position is at risk because of the losses cannot be independently verified.

Fewer tanks in the Ukraine war: Russia changes strategy

Although Putin’s army continues to rely on attacks with the air force in the war in Ukraine, it seems clear that Putin has to solve significant supply problems with his ground units due to the losses in the Ukraine war. According to ISW, a Russian military blogger wrote of a “real renaissance of infantry combat”: fewer and fewer tanks and heavily armored vehicles are being used near the front. Another observer added that this could indirectly indicate losses and directly indicate poor coordination of the Russian army.

An excerpt from a Telegram channel also suggests problems in Putin’s army. There, members of a Spetsnaz group sharply criticized Russia’s current strategy. According to the tenor, the special forces are not trained for frontal attacks and are currently losing numerous soldiers in the war in Ukraine.

Putin faces a dilemma in the Ukraine war: leadership accepts losses with approval

“Military parity” in the Ukraine war could be Putin’s current dilemma. According to the ISW It is possible that Russia’s new strategy is intended to fix the problem. However, the Russian leadership around President Putin, whose state of health is always the subject of debate, has so far accepted high losses in the army. It is reasonable to assume that the war aim should now be achieved at all costs.

Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive is now considered a failure, and pessimistic voices are predicting a long war in Ukraine that could result in high losses and years of fighting. Even Saluschnyj recently concluded in a guest article for the Economist a Breakthrough in the Ukraine War. In view of the trench warfare, he warned that Putin could use a static front line to mobilize further supplies for the front in Russia. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, denied that the front was deadlocked in the war. At the same time, he warned that the balance of power between Russia and Ukraine could turn in Moscow’s favor.

Ukraine war: Long conflict looms – Russia is relying on attacks in eastern Ukraine

The extent to which Russia’s current strategy in the Ukraine war will ultimately prove successful is uncertain. However, since the Kremlin has recently invested increasing parts of the Russian state budget in rearmament, greater success seems possible in the long term.

Attacks by the armed forces in eastern Ukraine show that Putin’s actions are not only leading to high losses in the Ukraine war Euronews reported. Contrary to general developments, troops are said to have made attempts to recapture regions lost to Ukraine. (February)