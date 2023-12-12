Home page politics

Tanks and rocket launchers were destroyed in droves in the Ukraine war. An incident in Putin's army is now causing a stir – and creative comments.

Moscow – The force of the explosion has deformed the metal almost beyond recognition, with parts burned black and apparently covered in rust. A video from the Ukraine war is currently circulating on the Internet that purports to show the complete destruction of a rocket launcher from Russia's army. It is actually not uncommon for tanks from Putin's army to be taken out of action in the fighting – Ukraine also regularly records losses. But the destroyed rocket launcher could now be seen as something special, as the explosion literally created modern art.

Destroyed rocket launcher in the Ukraine war: Putin continues to rely on Russia's combat power

After more than 650 days of war in Ukraine, Russia is currently using a new tactic in the fight against the defenders. After the Ukrainian counteroffensive ended in great disappointment this year, Russia's military is trying to put the Ukrainians on the defensive with increased attacks in eastern Ukraine: drones are deployed for air strikes at night, infantry and artillery fight during the day. The war in Ukraine has now developed into a material battle that is massively costly for both sides.

The costs of the Ukraine war are now likely to be well over 600 billion euros. In the summer he analyzed star already that the reconstruction of Ukraine and current military spending would exceed 370 billion and 250 billion euros. Nevertheless, Vladimir Putin continues to resort to serious attacks. As the German press agency Reportedly, the fighting has recently been particularly intense in the eastern Donetsk region.

“Fried onion”: “Hailstorm” rocket launcher completely destroyed – video shows extent

The video shows that the fighting in the Ukraine war repeatedly leads to major losses on both sides Newsweek reported. Sometimes the destruction is not due to enemy fire, but to technical failure – as was the case in this case. The Soviet-designed BM-21 Grad, also known as Hailstorm, is completely damaged by an explosion and parts are deformed beyond recognition. The fact that Russia's army makes mistakes in the war in Ukraine happens again and again: sometimes tanks have weak points or Russian soldiers shoot at their own comrades. Russian aviation is also currently suffering from a series of mishaps.

The current video is part of the chain of unfortunate events. The veracity of the recording cannot be independently verified, but the user himself states that he is conducting research for a US organization in Ukraine. The video is a complete success on social media. Thousands of people saw and shared it. This will most likely be a severe setback for Russia's armed forces.

“I hope the crew was inside”: Cameraman films Russia's destroyed rocket launcher in Ukraine war

In the video you can hear the Russian-speaking cameraman commenting on his discovery: “Everything is rotten, that’s what happens. Everything rots quickly in this weather. Looks like they were fully loaded when the explosion happened.” At the same time, he adds: “I hope the crew was inside.” Newsweek writes that it is unclear whether the man was a Russian saboteur or defector. It cannot be ruled out that the speaker is a Russian-speaking Ukrainian. Previous inquiries to the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry remained unanswered.

For those watching the video, the destroyed missile system is a hit and the descriptions of the destruction range from a fried onion blossom to so-called fan potatoes. Others spoke of modern metal sculptures. Some joked that the damage could be easily repaired. “It's just a scratch, polish it and it'll be like new.” (fbu)