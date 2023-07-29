Home page politics

From: Stephen Schmid

Split

Russia hides in the law on the extension of conscription some changes that indicate a new entity. That could become a danger for Putin.

Moscow – Russia’s State Duma has passed a law that will allow 28-30 year olds to be drafted for military service from January 1, 2024. So far, the limit has been 27 years with a minimum age of 18. So much for what has been publicly communicated. The fact that the law contains further changes that could change the structure of the Russian apparatus in the long term only became clear on closer inspection.

For Vladimir Putin, to whom the realignment is probably due, this results in a tightrope act, at the end of which he does not necessarily have to emerge as a winner.

New Russian military unit through the back door

How The Daily Beast now reported that new military units, mostly responsible for the interior of the country, are to be established in Russia, which are also referred to in the law as “specialist companies”. The draft stipulates that the units would report to the governors, but would receive their equipment and weapons from the Department of Defense. Even if organized regionally, the supreme authority to issue instructions over the newly formed troops will probably still come from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This could put Putin shortly after failed putsch attempt by the Wagner mercenaries create a new force closer to the government under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin. However, it is still unclear when exactly the so-called special companies are to be founded. It is not clear whether this happened when the extension of compulsory military service took effect or earlier.

Vladimir Putin, here speaking to Defense Ministry troops, has passed a law creating new military units. © IMAGO/Sergey Guneev

Russia: New ‘specialist companies’ may be response to attempted coup

Likewise, little is known about the exact order of the new units. The text of the law broadly states that they are to maintain public order, protect Russia’s borders and ward off attempts at sabotage. In addition, Russia has a national guard and a territorial defense that already cover these areas of responsibility.

The assumption is that Putin did not agree with the actions of the existing institutions during the failed coup and is thus trying to close the security gaps that have become apparent. There are “cracks everywhere,” Don Jensen, a former US diplomat in Moscow and now director at the US Institute for Peace, tells the portal, glancing at the Russian regime The Daily Beast. With the current approach, Putin wants to “strengthen the security of the regime,” Jensen continued.

Wagner group marches towards Moscow: pictures of the attempted coup in Russia View photo gallery

Military units against enemies from outside and inside Russia

However, the new troops could also be a reaction to renewed recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russian territory. According to the law, the “employees of the companies” may “stop automated renamed systems in order to ward off an attack”. This could possibly close a security gap in the Russian defense that a plan to strengthen air defenses presented in April has not yet been able to close.

However, since the Kremlin fears unrest in the interior of the country, especially with an extension of conscription and a possible massive mobilization for the Ukraine war, a deployment of troops in this regard is also possible, according to Pavel Luzin. The international relations expert with a focus on the Russian military assumes that local police groups should be supported. Also because the domestic secret service FSB, which is already entrusted with this task, does not have much confidence on the part of the Kremlin.

FSB units usually appear when there is a threat to Russia’s internal security. Here, at the end of June, they arrest a person who is said to have been guilty of high treason. © IMAGO / SNA

Putin’s balancing act on the verge of staying in power

But the “special companies” are a dangerous game for Putin. Although the units are primarily intended to consolidate his power, this wish could also turn into its opposite. The fragmentation of the military apparatus could lead to unrest and dissatisfaction between institutions, which in turn could weaken the entire regime.

The uncertain loyalties of the new units could also develop into a further problem for Putin. Despite the President’s official possibility of disbanding them within a few days, there is a risk that they will resist such an order, because the troops are initially directly assigned to the respective governors. Don Jensen sees this as “a loud tendency” towards a “feudalization of the system”. In the end, the authoritarian ruler Putin could no longer unite quite as much authoritarian power as is necessary for such a regime. It is already apparent that the Russian ruler even continues to depend on the putschist Prigozchin. (sh)