From: Laura May

Putin's ex-KGB colleague Patrushev warns of possible chaos in Russia's Caucasus neighbors. The West has an interest in instability in the region.

Moscow – Nikolai Patrushev, chairman of the Russian Security Council and close confidant of Wladimir Putin, has accused the West of fomenting conflict around the world and profiting from it. “Chaos” could soon break out among Russia’s neighbors in the Caucasus, he threatened at a security meeting in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was supposed to be… Security situation in Afghanistan to be negotiated, but Patrushev used the platform to paint a bleak picture of the future. The West wants to maintain its dominance in the world at all costs, which is why it suspects that international conflicts will worsen, he said loudly Newsweek.

Nikolai Patrushev attacks the West. (Archive image) © Sergei Karpukhin / dpa

Putin's confidant Patrushev: “West wants to interfere in the South Caucasus”

Washington is aware that it can better secure its power in chaotic times, says Putin's confidant. “The Westerners are prepared to do anything to achieve their goals.” The West would already benefit from current wars, for example in Ukraine and Gaza. The War in Ukraine is just a strategy by the West to weaken Russia. The intelligence chief also repeated the Kremlin narrative of a NATO proxy war against Russia.

The West is also trying to cause unrest in the Caucasus. For Patrushev this is about Tense security situation in the Azerbaijani enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh proof of that. “We see a desire to shake up the situation in the South Caucasus and interfere in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement, which has led to aggravation of the situation in these regions.”

Russia shares its border with Armenia and Azerbaijan

An Armenian minority in Azerbaijan lives in Nagorno-Karabakh. There are always wars and violence. Russia supports the Christian Armenians, Turkey, the Muslim Azerbaijanis. Russia shares a border with both countries, both of which were part of the former Soviet Union. The Kremlin still has structural and cultural influence.

Patrushev's threat is now fueling concerns that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could actually spread to the Caucasus. He is considered a close confidant of Putin and is also considered his likely successor in the Kremlin. The two have already worked together at the KGP in Saint Petersburg and share a strongly anti-Western worldview. Patrushev is also a staunch supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Laura May)