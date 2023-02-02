fromTobias Utz shut down

Russia continues to pursue its minimum goal in the Ukraine war: conquering the Donbass. But what happens next?

Kyiv/Moscow – A few days before the Ukraine war For the first time, the international community is increasing the pressure on Russia: The Ukraine receives numerous tanks from western allies. The changed military situation in Ukraine conflict apparently prompted a reaction from the Kremlin: a new offensive is to be launched by spring at the latest.

For Christian Mölling and András Rácz, experts from the German Society for Foreign Policy, this is imminent. In an analysis for that ZDF forecast them “in the coming weeks”. In addition to the aspect of the anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24, the combination of Ukrainian rearmament and Russian losses play a decisive role, according to the experts. “In particular, tanks and armored vehicles are in Russia already close. Therefore, before the arrival of the new Western supplies, Moscow must take a decisive step analysis.

Russia is probably planning a new offensive in the Ukraine war

The losses could be offset by conscripts who were drafted back in November and will be ready for action from February. Logistics in particular could therefore benefit from this. According to the experts, the target of the offensive is once again the Donbass, in eastern Ukraine.

A Ukrainian soldier from an artillery unit reacts as he fires at Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine December 30. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

The region has been war-torn since last February. There is a strategic interest behind a possible conquest of Russia, which has already failed several times: The Donbass is part of a land connection to the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula. This is also confirmed by the two experts from the German Society for Foreign Relations: “The Kremlin has long strived to gain control over the entire region. In addition, an extremely large amount of resources have already been allocated to this task – a decisive shift in focus is therefore extremely unlikely given the state of affairs at the beginning of February.”

See also The 2023 Budget will have Aid Brazil of R$400, but will indicate the intention to maintain the benefit at R$600 - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expects Russia to react quickly to the tank deliveries from the West. Vladimir Putin’s “Great revenge” has begun, he said, according to the TV station Al Jazeera. “I believe that Russia really wants its great revenge. I think they’ve already started,” Zelenskyy said.

Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin’s motive is apparently revenge

The Russian attacks in the east are relentless despite heavy losses on the Russian side. Putin’s motive is retaliation, driven by propaganda. Among other things, the Kremlin has been claiming for some time merely to “liberate” Ukraine.

Editor’s note The information comes partly from warring factions in the Ukraine conflict. Some of them cannot be directly and independently verified.

At the same time as the offensive plans in Ukraine, Putin is constructing an alleged dangerous situation in Russia. Like it in one analysis of the think tank “Institute for the Study of War”, the Russian President wants to use it to prepare the population for further investments in the Ukraine war. At the beginning of the invasion, Putin promised the population that the war would be won within 15 days. Subsequent forecasts also failed. (do)

Rubric list image: © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP