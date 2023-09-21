Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Can’t or won’t Russia? The ally Armenia is alone in Nagorno-Karabakh. Putin may want to make necessity a virtue.

Yerevan/Moscow – Fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh has alarmed Europe: Azerbaijan attempted to conquer the contested region militarily on Tuesday (September 19). According to Armenian information, the attack caused 32 deaths and more than 200 injuries until the ceasefire on Wednesday afternoon – but at the same time the developments also shed a spotlight on Russia’s role in the region.

Although Nagorno-Karabakh is located on Azerbaijani territory, the majority of it is inhabited by Armenians. The long-simmering conflict points beyond both states: Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey is considered the protective power of Azerbaijan – Vladimir Putin Russia than that of Armenia. But recently there has been a crisis in the relationship between Moscow and the Armenian government in Yerevan. This probably also has something to do with the Ukraine war, although rather indirectly.

Armenia is arguing with Russia over Nagorno-Karabakh – Pashinyan angers Putin with his approach to the West

Days and weeks ago, Armenia complained about a lack of support from Russia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attributed this to dwindling resources and interest in Putin’s government. “As a result of the events in Ukraine, Russia’s capabilities have changed,” he told the news portal Politico in an interview published on September 13th. At the same time, he speculated that Putin did not want to fall out with Azerbaijan and Turkey – Erdogan has recently become an important conversation partner for the Kremlin, as well as vice versa.

Pashinyan’s conclusion was clear: “Our strategy in this situation should be to reduce our dependence on others as much as possible.” Relying on others is a “very vulnerable model.” In keeping with this, Armenia recently held military exercises with US soldiers in its own country – and canceled participation in a maneuver with Putin’s military alliance. The Kremlin appeared irritated both times.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Oil and gas-rich Azerbaijan has been able to seal off Nagorno-Karabakh since a victory over the Armenian army in 2020. Previously, the Armenians had not only defended Nagorno-Karabakh since 1992, but also occupied large parts of Azerbaijan. Russia, the protecting power, did not provide military assistance to Armenia. However, she ensured that Russian troops monitor the ceasefire.

In March, Armenia’s government even cleared the way to recognize an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. Moscow threatened “extremely negative consequences”. So is Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus a thing of the past? The answer is probably not that simple.

Russia probably involved in ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh – but clear signals from Putin

The fact that there is now a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh apparently also has to do with intervention on the Russian side. The agreement was brokered by Russian soldiers stationed in the area, the Azerbaijani state news agency reported Azertac.

At the same time, the Kremlin rejected allegations from Armenia. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia remains in contact with Armenia, Azerbaijan and “ethnic Armenians” in Nagorno-Karabakh. A telephone conversation between Putin and Pashinyan is being planned. However, another sentence from the Kremlin could make you sit up and take notice: The agency Reuters It said the matter concerned Azerbaijan’s actions on its own territory.

Putin’s Russia and Nagorno-Karabakh: Revenge and Hope for the “Counter-Revolution”?

Dmitri Medvedev had an even clearer rhetorical volte ready. The former Russian president and rhetorical hardliner wrote loud Politico on Telegram about an unnamed person from a “so-called brother state” who had flirted with NATO: “Guess what fate awaits him …” What was meant, of course, was Pashinyan. The portal also quoted political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov with an explosive thesis: “Moscow hopes for a quick counter-revolution in Yerevan and expects that Nagorno-Karabakh will accelerate it.”

Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Kremlin in May – relations have cooled. © IMAGO/Vladimir Smirnov

That means: Pashinyan, who was also driven by Russia into the arms of the West, could long ago be on the Kremlin’s hit list. And a military misery in Nagorno-Karabakh could exacerbate discontent throughout Armenia. A report from ZDFAccording to correspondent Sebastian Ehm, there were already demonstrations in Yerevan – and thus pressure on Pashinyan.

Russia is more or less demonstratively keeping its hands away from the conflict. Putin himself had also recently metaphorically shrugged his shoulders. “If Armenia itself has recognized Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, then what do we have to do with it?” asked, according to a report by the state agency Ria Novosti. The RTOn Telegram, propagandist Margarita Simonyan even pointedly referred Pashinyan to NATO in his search for support.

Russia unable to act and still the winner? “Most of the military forces tied up”

Another question, however, is whether Russia could help at all if it wanted to – and whether Moscow unintentionally had to accept the Armenian government’s rejection. After all, Armenia had at least held a neutral position in the Ukraine war for a long time. But this attitude was crumbling: Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan recently even visited Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev. Armenia is also said to have sent aid deliveries to Ukraine for the first time.

The trigger for this development could be Russia’s passivity. As early as November 2022, the British research institute RUSI indicated that Russia could jeopardize its sphere of influence in the post-Soviet space in the Ukraine war. The US trade magazine Foreign policy also pointed out problems in the Kremlin on Tuesday. “Russia’s war in Ukraine has not only tied up the vast majority of Russian military forces on this stage, but it has also put Moscow’s diplomatic position under pressure,” it said.

In any case, doubts about Russia’s potential for action have been around for a long time. “Whether because of a lack of will or a lack of military resources – possibly the result of a weakened army currently waging war in Ukraine – Russia has given up its role as mediator and guarantor,” the French daily judged Le Monde overlooking Nagorno-Karabakh. Putin could possibly remain the winner for the time being. Then when the Armenians lose patience with Pashinyan, who has been left alone and has been looking west for a long time.

The people in Nagorno-Karabakh are the main victims. Azerbaijan has been blocking the Karabakh Armenians’ connections to the nearby motherland since December 2022 – supposedly to prevent arms smuggling. Hunger and humanitarian emergencies are the result. In addition to food, medicine and electricity are also in short supply. According to estimates, there are 100,000 to 120,000 people. One of the duties of the Russian peacekeepers is actually to keep the transport route via the Lachin mountain road open until 2025. (fn)