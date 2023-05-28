Home page politics

The Russian opposition politician Nadezhdin calls for Putin’s vote on state TV. The moderators accuse him of being boring.

Moscow (Russia) – Viewers of Russia’s state television don’t often get to see this: an opposition politician calls for the resignation of President Vladimir Putin with unusually open words – after he criticized the Ukraine war.

“We just have to elect other authorities to rule the country that put an end to this story with Ukraine,” he said on the show NTV, one of the three largest state broadcasters. “I believe that another government would allow Russia to establish relations with European countries and that everything would be fine again,” the US news magazine quoted him as saying Newsweek.

As early as September 2022, Nadezhdin provided a strong moment on Russian state TV. At that time, Nadezhdin had called for peace negotiations with Ukraine on state TV. In April this year Nadezhdin compared the Russian president to a tsar. So the program makers should have been clear about what they were getting themselves into.

According to data from Newsweek Nadezhdin was interrupted by a moderator, and his statements were criticized as “boring”. Regardless, Nadezhdin apparently repeated: In order to “return to Europe,” Russia would have to “choose someone else.”

The voters would listen to Nadezhdin, but would do the exact opposite, said one of the moderators. “If you want to play with Europe, if you want to play hockey with Canada and not with India, then…” Nadezhdin began again. A war of words ensued, which the second moderator interrupted by saying, “Let’s take a break.”

Russia is planning elections for March 2024 – so far unrivaled by Putin

Russia plans to hold presidential elections in March 2024. So far, Putin, who has been in power for more than 20 years, has not yet officially declared his candidacy. However, most observers assume that he will compete again. There are no other applicants in sight. On Twitter Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, published Nadezhdin’s statements.

