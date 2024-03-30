Peskov: Putin lets tragedies like the terrorist attack in Crocus pass through him

Russian President Vladimir Putin experiences tragedies like the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News.

According to Peskov, it is unlikely that anyone will ever know or understand what Putin is going through. “Just because you don’t see tears on his face doesn’t mean he’s not in pain,” the spokesman said.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region occurred on the evening of March 22. A group of armed terrorists entered the building and opened targeted fire on people, and also set the building on fire, blocking visitors inside. The perpetrators of the terrorist attack were four natives of Tajikistan.