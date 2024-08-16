Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

For Russia, the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war was a disgrace. Vladimir Putin announced a reaction. But there is sand in the gears.

Kursk/Moscow – The Kursk Advance in Ukraine War has taken Russia by surprise and has now lasted for almost two weeks. Ukraine is gaining more and more Russian territory – albeit more slowly – and is causing the aggressor considerable losses. The aggressor, especially the leadership in the Kremlin, seems overwhelmed and clumsy in the situation.

It was only relatively late after the invasion of Ukrainian troops that states of emergency were declared in the affected Russian border regions and evacuations initiated. Many eyewitnesses spoke of chaotic conditions. And Moscow is also finding it difficult to regain military control of its territory.

Russia establishes a council after Kursk attack – and thereby causes more confusion in its own camp

Even though the Kremlin is now withdrawing troops from the Eastern Front in the Ukraine war to Kursk, a problem in the Russian power apparatus has become apparent after the Kursk advance: No one really knows who is actually responsible for domestic defense.

On Thursday (15 August), Russia’s Defense Minister Andrei Belousov announced that a coordination council for military and security issues would be set up in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. The aim is to support the Russian armed forces on their own state borders, both in terms of logistics, coordination, technology, military and medical care.

Helplessly overwhelmed? Russia’s dictator Vladimir Putin clearly has not yet found the right reaction to the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war. (Photo montage) © IMAGO / SNA, IMAGO / Russian Look

But the plan is currently causing more confusion than it is helpful. “The Kremlin and the Russian military command are creating a complicated, overlapping and so far ineffective command and control structure for the Russian response to the Ukrainian Kursk advance,” writes the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

US NATO commander on Ukraine war: Russia clumsy after Kursk advance

Because Russia’s rulers Vladimir Putin had previously delegated overlapping tasks in Kursk to the Ministry of Defense, the Security Service and the Russian National Guard. The various committees and institutions were therefore confused, and agreements between these parties were rare or non-existent. According to the motto: “Someone will take care of it.”

The ISW emphasizes: “The delay in establishing a complex Russian command and control structure in Kursk underscores once again the fact that the Kremlin has failed to plan for the possibility of a significant Ukrainian incursion into Russia.”

Christopher Cavoli, General of the US Army and NATO-Commander, agreed with this assessment at an event hosted by the US think tank Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday (August 15): “Russia is still trying to respond to the Ukrainian incursion. The response has been rather slow and disjointed.”

Kremlin launches campaign against reporting on Ukraine war after Kursk attack

He added that Russia also lacks the available troops to respond adequately to Ukraine’s advance in Kursk. At least on the ground. “The proportion of Russian ground troops deployed in Ukraine is very large,” said Cavoli. So far, it is mainly Russian air units that are on their way to Kursk.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

While the Russia’s military response to Ukraine’s Kursk advance While the situation is still faltering, the propaganda machine is running at full speed. According to the ISW, the Kremlin has launched a coordinated information campaign to take action against Internet channels critical of the Kremlin that report on the situation in Kursk.

Following the Kursk advance, Ukraine is now digging its own trenches there and forcing Russian soldiers to surrender in the Ukraine war. (pls)