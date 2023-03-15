In recent days, Russian troops and their allies – the savage mercenaries from the private Wagner group – have slowly advanced, street by street, towards the center of the city of Bakhmut, located in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. As its commanders have recognized, the cost has been very high: a balance of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, and that Moscow has not discussed, suggests that, Over the past week, some 1,200 Russians have died there and another 1,500 received serious injuries that will prevent them from returning to combat..

The European press rightly maintains that if Vladimir Putin’s army manages to take over this small town, it will have won a “Pyrrhic victory”.

The adjective Pyrrhic, which refers to triumphs so expensive that they are not worth it, was born in the third century before our era, with an impetuous Greek general, Pyrrhus of Epirus, famous for winning battles at a very high price in the lives of his soldiers. , so that he obtained the victory but lost a large part of his army in it.

The same thing can happen to Putin in Bakhmut. British intelligence services, which keep accurate counts of casualties thanks to their interceptions of enemy communications, estimate that Between 20,000 and 30,000 Russian soldiers and mercenaries have died in seven months of battle for this town of 70,000 inhabitants, the vast majority of whom were evacuated while much of the town has been turned into ruins..

And although Ukraine has also paid a price, it is much less. According to NATO sources, quoted by CNN, in this battle President Zelensky’s troops have lost five times less men than Russia, because while the Russian advance depends on committing many men to occupy the ground, the Ukrainians defend themselves with a mixture of tenacity and cunning.

His heavy artillery cuts the enemy’s supply lines, his snipers hidden in the ruins inflict dozens of daily casualties on his enemy, and a network of youths in basements and sewers, known as “the boys”, spy on the Russian advance with drones, sensors and digital maps on tablets and laptops.

Strategic value?

Since January, Yevgueni Prigozhin, Putin’s former cook – who jumped from his street hot dog stand to lead the Wagner group, the largest mercenary army in the world – had been announcing the “imminent fall” of Bakhmut. But a few days ago, he described the situation as “very difficult.” And though he maintained that his men were advancing, he acknowledged that “The closer we get to the center of the city, the harder the fighting” because “kyiv’s men fight for every meter”.

And although Prigozhin -who uploads videos with his analyzes daily on social networks- maintains that Bakhmut has enormous military value and that, once taken, it will leave the field free for Russian infantry and tanks to advance through the east Western military analysts doubt the strategic weight that Wagner’s boss gives to the city.

Experts interviewed by the BBC explained that Bakhmut does not host any military base, nor large active industrial facilities, nor does it mark a strategic crossroads. “Russia needs a win to sell out the Kremlin propagandists at home,” the BBC noted in its report. “They are fighting a political battle, not a purely military one” to be able to say they have won, Serhii Kuzan, a Ukrainian academic and security expert, told British television.

Putin is desperate for a victory, after nine months of setbacks. The reality is that his troops, believed by some to be the second most powerful army in the world, went from aiming a year ago to take the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, in a few days, to stagnating for seven months in the battle for a small town. from the east, far from the heart of the country.

Ukrainians watch TV in Bakhmut.

The resistance

Although in the Battle of Bakhmut Russian casualties are much higher than Ukrainian ones, some Western analysts are concerned that while Wagner’s mercenary front lines, which account for most of the kills, are made up of ex-convicts with no military training, Cruelly used by the Kremlin as mere cannon fodder, Kiev’s losses are sometimes made up of soldiers from elite units, the most exalted and pomegranate of the Ukrainian army.

For Ukraine, Bakhmut also has a great symbolic value: that of not conceding a victory to Moscow. But also, The goal of such a fierce resistance is to inflict as many casualties on the Russians as possible, so that even if they manage to take the city, their units are weakened to the point of needing weeks to regain the initiative.

It has not only been the elite troops committed by Zelenski in that city, the cause of the high Russian casualties and the slowness of their advance. The Ukrainian army has combined various forms of fighting to slow down the enemy and make him pay a high cost for each street gained.

The first is the support of the long-range artillery that, with equipment and electronic intelligence data from NATO, has been hitting the Russian lines that supply its men in Bakhmut for weeks. A couple of weeks ago, those shots were so effective that Wagner’s boss severely criticized the Russian military commanders – with whom he is always in conflict – because they had cut off the supply of ammunition and food, forcing the mercenaries to halt their advance. .

But also, once the Russians march on a block of ruins and the Ukrainian units fall back, they leave snipers stationed who kill dozens of Russians until those same riflemen die or manage to withdraw. Here, intelligence information is also key to locate the invading soldiers.

But in this case, it is not NATO that supplies it, but a network of young Ukrainians, called “the boys”, which includes experts in digital programming as well as seasoned video game champions who have gone from killing in battles around the world. virtual to do it in the reality of war. They move through the subsoil of the ruined Bajmut, the same between basements as through sewers.

Aerial view of the destructions in the city of Bakhmut.

Based on digital maps from Google and the like, some place motion detectors, heat sensors and various tracking mechanisms, while others operate small drones that spy from above. It is about keeping the location of the Russian outposts updated and communicating it via cell phone to the command of the 93 brigade of the Ukrainian army, to which this “Technological Innovation Unit” is linked, in which many of these moles are less than 20 years. With that help, Ukrainian artillery and snipers can hit the target accurately.

Drone operators are not limited to reporting. Some have adapted their equipment so that they can serve as a weapon of destruction. “We attached old Soviet Vog-17 grenades to those drones, adapted to explode when dropped on specific targets,” one of these boys explained to journalist Margaux Benn of the Parisian daily Le Figaro. Because of those suicide drones, the Russians have suffered hundreds of casualties.

what’s coming

Bakhmut represents just a fragment of the eastern front of the war, an arc that occupies more than 800 kilometers, from the mouth of the Dnieper river in the Black Sea – where the Ukrainians won the battle of Kherson three months ago – to the north of the region. from Luhansk, near the Russian border, where Russian troops withdrew after failing to take Kiev a year ago.

Ukrainian military fly a drone to sight Russian positions near the city of Bakhmut.

Two other Russian offensives have lasted for months without major progress despite heavy losses in lives and military equipment: one south of Zaporizhia in the south-east of the country, and another in the Kremina area north of Bakhmut, where the Putin’s army has made one mistake after another.

As Vincent Tourret, a French researcher from the Strategic Analysis Network (NSA), explained to the French newspaper Libération this weekend, “it is possible to understand the interest that Bakhmut has aroused because it is a battle of more than seven months, with dozens of of thousands of casualties, of great symbolic value for both sides, and above all because of the risk of a Russian ‘victory’”.

While Russia urgently needs a win, Ukraine tries at all costs to avoid it or at least delay it for a few more weeks. kyiv is working against the clock in the double task of containing the enemy offensives, and preparing a major counterattack for early spring, towards the end of March.

By that time, it should have received and be ready to operate much of the military equipment – tanks, artillery and numerous ammunition – promised to it at the beginning of the year by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. Also, by those days, many of its new soldiers who receive training in the Ukraine, as well as in various countries of the European Union, will be ready for combat.

The hope of Zelensky and his commanders, firmly supported by the Western powers, is to hold out a little longer at Bakhmut, inflicting many more casualties on the Russians. The idea is that Bakhmut loses importance when Ukraine activates the counteroffensive, with which Zelenski hopes to give a definitive turn to the war.

