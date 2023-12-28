The Russian Central Election Commission approved SHAMAN, Navka and Plushenko as Putin's proxies

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered a list of 346 proxies of the Russian presidential candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin in the 2024 elections. They were Russian pop stars, sports stars and cultural figures.

CEC Secretary Natalya Budarina explained that authorized persons will be given certificates of the established form after registration. RBC claimed that overall, the list of Putin's confidants would be updated by about 40 percent compared to the 2018 campaign.

Putin will be supported by SHAMAN and Navka

Singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as SHAMAN, was included in the list of trusted representatives of the current president. He became popular after the start of the special military operation (SVO) – it was during this period that his songs “I am Russian” and “Let’s Rise” were released. He also performed the Russian anthem along with Putin at a concert on Red Square in honor of the entry of new territories into the country.

Singer Shaman. Photo: Evgenia Demina / Kommersant

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov revealed Putin's attitude towards SHAMAN. According to Peskov, the president has a “very kind” attitude towards all manifestations of creativity that are related to the North Military District. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine added SHAMAN to the list of persons threatening the national security of the republic.

Olympic ice dancing champion Tatyana Navka also became Putin's confidant. The ex-athlete is the wife of Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov. In addition to her, another figure skater was included in the list – two-time Olympic champion in single skating Evgeni Plushenko.

Tatiana Navka. Photo: Alexander Miridonov / Kommersant

Putin will be supported by a patriotic coalition of celebrities

In his new presidential campaign, Putin will rely on a broad patriotic coalition. Among his confidants is also the dancer Sergei Polunin, who was the premier of the Royal Ballet in London. Polunin has three tattoos with portraits of Putin on his body, as well as the coat of arms of Ukraine on his arm. The dancer himself was born in Kherson.

This is not the first time that some celebrities from Putin’s trusted list have been there. For example, the rector of Moscow State University Viktor Sadovnichy, the lead singer of the Lyube group and former State Duma deputy Nikolai Rastorguev, as well as director Nikita Mikhalkov.

Vladimir Putin announced his intention to participate in the presidential elections on December 8 – he nominated himself as a self-nominated candidate. This will be the fifth presidential election for the current Russian leader. He won the presidential race for the first time in 2000.