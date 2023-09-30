Home page politics

Russian propagandists joke on TV that the Netherlands could be attacked with cluster munitions – more precisely: oil refineries.

The Hague/Kiev/Moscow – “Attention, Netherlands,” warns the Ukrainian advisor to the Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, on the X network (formerly Twitter). Russian propagandists would threaten to attack Dutch oil refineries with cluster munitions. What’s behind it?

Russia: State TV broadcasts banter about attack on Netherlands

Gerashchenko shared a roughly 40-second excerpt from a Russian TV program on Wednesday. What you can see in it: A talk show that is loud Newsweek the Kremlin propagandists and PutinConfidants Vladimir Solovyov and Andrei Gurulyov took part. In the excerpt Solovyov can be seen talking about the Nordstream pipeline and then saying: “I understand that in every country and in the same Europe, in the same Europe there are problems with energy security…” And he says: “It is difficult to survive without gas.”

“And while I study at the General Staff Academy, I also deal with the European theater of war,” he continues. “I was surprised when I learned that almost 50 percent of the oil refineries in the Netherlands are located very close to each other.” Solovyov then interjects: “A perfect place for an attack with cluster munitions.” And the two laugh before continuing the excerpt ends.

Ukraine war: Do Kremlin propagandists want to threaten the NATO state?

It is difficult to say whether the conversation can be classified as a threat. However, the post on X comes from an expert on Russian propaganda Ukraine – who publishes it as a warning for the Netherlands.

But there are many other reasons that speak against a serious threat: That Russia would hardly attack a NATO country carelessly, that the idea of ​​cluster munitions appears to arise spontaneously during a skirmish, and that Russian propagandists often attract attention by rattling their sabers. Vladimir Putin also recently spoke again about new nuclear weapons. In addition: The TV excerpt is short and the context cannot be determined. Does more upgrades also mean more security? No, says an expert. (cat)