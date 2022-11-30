Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

The Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov threatens Germany on state television. © Twitter/Screenshot/@Gerashchenko_en



During the Ukraine war, Kremlin propagandists repeatedly attacked Germany. Now there was a threat on state TV that Berlin would be bombed.

Munich – In the background of the Ukraine war, Russian state media are repeatedly used for crude propaganda and threats. Threatening messages against Germany are now also part of the everyday business of the Russian state television Rossiya-1.

The moderator and propagandist close to the Kremlin in particular, Vladimir Solovyov, repeatedly draws attention to himself with incomprehensible and absurd statements in his programs. This time he threatened Germany with an attack on Berlin and a bombing of the entire city.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

Ukraine war: Russian state TV threatens Germany again – “no pity”

“Look, the thing is, we can send our paratroopers to Berlin,” Solovyov said in the latest edition of his Voller Kontakt program on Tuesday (November 29). The adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashenko, published the short video excerpt with English subtitles on Twitter. “Be careful, Berlin,” warned the Ukrainian diplomat.

With his threat, the close confidante of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is not limited to sending Russian soldiers to Berlin. Solovyov suggests that Moscow could destroy the entire German capital with one bombardment. The Russian air force could “hit Berlin so hard that nothing is left of it,” the propagandist raged on state television, adding: “This is not Ukraine, we will have no sympathy.”

Threats of invasion and nuclear attack – Russian state television keeps attacking Germany

Solovyov had already threatened Germany with an invasion in June. “Shall we once again shake the dust off the Germanic graves with the thunderous march of Soviet boots?” he had said at the time. Nuclear threats against Germany were also inevitable. State TV said in May that a Russian nuclear missile could reach Berlin in just 106 seconds. (bb)