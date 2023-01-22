Home page politics

From: Helen Gries

The Donbass continues to be heavily contested in the Ukraine conflict. A Russian war correspondent was injured in an attack in Soledar – in front of the camera. (Iconic image) © Libkos/dpa

According to media reports, a Russian war correspondent was seriously injured in an attack in Soledar. Her camera was running during the shelling.

Donetsk/Moscow – The Donbass is in Ukraine conflict still hard fought. According to reports from the Russian military leadership and the mercenary group “Wagner”. Soledar long since taken by Russian troops. Russia’s President Wladimir Putin apparently wants one “Pyrrhic victory” – a victory with high casualty figures. According to media reports, a Russian war correspondent is now also involved in attacks Ukraine war Fell victim.

Anastasia Yelsukova, war correspondent for the Russian online news site Readovka, is in Soledar in the east of the country Ukraine get hurt. In an area from which Russia claims to have it under full control.

Ukraine War: Russian propagandist shot in Soledar

At the time of the attack, 19-year-old Yelsukova was with a group of Russian propagandists in Soledar, saying she was filming buildings and recording comments from the fighters. The group came under massive fire from the Ukrainian armed forces. This is reported by the Russian magazine Readovka on his Telegram channel.

As the Russian propagandist’s camera continued to roll during the attack, it captured her being injured. In the video, Elsukova can be seen staring into the camera and saying, “There’s a shooting going on right next to us.” Suddenly, the recording of something is interrupted, and Elsukova bursts into hysterical screams, screaming, “Help me!” That comes from reports Russian state media out.

According to reports, Elsukova suffered a knee injury after being hit by shrapnel. She received first aid from members of the Wagner group before being evacuated by helicopter and undergoing knee surgery. “Our military correspondent is in a fighting mood and wants to get back to work as soon as possible,” the statement said Readovka at Telegram. For her handling of the injury, Jelsukowa is dated Chief of the “Wagner” mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin hailed as a heroine. (hg)