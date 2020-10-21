Director General of the religious TV channel “Spas” Boris Korchevnikov, who appeared in Kiev, again banned from entering Ukraine. The TV presenter will not be able to cross the Ukrainian border for 3 years due to an illegal visit to the occupied Crimea, said “Ukrainian truth»Speaker of the State Border Service Andrey Demchenko.

According to Demchenko, at the time Korchevnikov crossed the state border of Ukraine, the State Border Service did not receive instructions from law enforcement agencies to ban entry into our country or information about visiting the occupied Crimea.

After publications in the media, the border guards carried out an additional check regarding the violation of Ukrainian legislation and issued a ban on entry to Ukraine. Now Korchevnikov will not be able to visit either Kiev or other cities of our country for 3 years.

Recall that the Russian propagandist came to the shooting of the film at the invitation of the wife of Oksana Marchenko, head of the HLS, Viktor Medvedchuk.

Earlier, the SBU opened criminal proceedings against Boris Korchevnikov for illegal border crossing and visiting the annexed Crimea. But this spring criminal proceedings were closed with the wording “the absence of corpus delicti in the act was established”.

Photo facebook Boris Korchevnikov

