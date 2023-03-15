Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

The Russian moderator and chief propagandist Vladimir Solovyov is amused on state TV about the bankruptcy of the US Silicon Valley Bank. © Screenshot/Russia Media Monitor

Putin’s top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov made fun of the US bank collapse on state TV. The moderator hopes for the collapse of the dollar.

Moscow – When Vladimir Solovyov can be seen on Russian state television, the 59-year-old often puts on a serious expression. The chief propagandist of of Russia president Wladimir Putin rarely reports on happy topics on his show. Solovyov declared that the Russian armed forces in Ukraine war will only come to rest when they arrived in Berlin. Another time he threatened NATO and the USA with a nuclear strike. Finally, the moderator listened silently and with interest, as one of his Talk guests compared the Ukrainian population to animals. You rarely see Solovyov laughing.

Putin’s top propagandist Solovyov makes fun of the United States on state TV

But in a program earlier in the week, the 59-year-old could not contain himself and opened one of his speeches with malicious laughter. The reason: In his opinion, the USA – the great archenemy of the Russian Federation – is facing another financial crisis. Maybe even before the collapse of the dollar.

Solovyov discussed with his talk guests the insolvency of the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). The financial institution had run into massive difficulties as a result of billions in losses from the sale of securities. Last Friday (March 10), the US authorities closed the SVB. This was the largest bank collapse since the peak of the financial crisis in 2008. The financial markets reacted nervously to the move. Observers feared a domino effect that could pull other banks down with it.

Russian propagandists hope for dollar collapse – “All of us are waiting for it”

The Russia Media Monitor channel published an excerpt of the program on YouTube. “American banks are going down the drain one by one,” Solovyov said at the beginning of the post. In the past few days, it would have hit three US banks alone. “According to analysts, at least ten banks are candidates for further insolvencies,” the moderator continues. According to Solovyov, however, the sums mentioned by the US government are too small to drive the banks into insolvency so quickly – the moderator senses a different background.

“That means either that they (the American government, Note d. editor) is lying to us, or that the entire US system has been weakened,” the propagandist adds.

Vitali Tretyakov, one of the guests on the TV show, had to brake Solovyov after his remarks. “I’m not as optimistic as you and predict the collapse of the entire US dollar system – unfortunately,” Tretyakov said. “All of us are waiting for it. I have hope.” Solovyov then reiterated that he also doesn’t expect the dollar to collapse anytime soon. But the chief propagandist also expressed his hope that one day the collapse could occur.

After the insolvency of the Silicon Valley Bank: Biden reaffirms the security of the US banking system

As it currently looks, the TV presenter will have to be patient with his hopes. US President Joe Biden reiterated in a speech on Monday (March 13) the security of the US banking system. People “can have confidence that the banking system is safe,” the president said in Washington. The Bafin also stated in a statement that the consequences of the bank failure would not pose a threat to the German financial market. (fd with afp)