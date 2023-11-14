Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller, Jens Kiffmeier

Split

For fear of losses: Russian President Vladimir Putin has his Black Sea fleet withdraw from Crimea. © Itar-Tass/Imago/Sergei Guneyev/dpa

After a successful Ukrainian missile attack, Russian warships leave Sevastopol. The partisans promise: This is just the beginning.

Kiev – Withdrawal in the Ukraine War: The majority of the warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet have given up their base in Sevastopol. This was reported by the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post reported alleging Ukrainian partisans operating behind Russian lines in Crimea.

A representative of the military partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars told the newspaper that the withdrawal of the ships came after a successful Ukrainian one in September Rocket attack on Sevastopol had taken place. Among other things, a Russian amphibious ship, a modern attack submarine and three military dry docks were destroyed in this attack. In addition, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was badly damaged.

Ukraine partisans drive Russian Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol

The attack on Sevastopol was only successful because members of the Russian Navy were reportedly willing to pass on information about the exact location of the warships, among other things. At the beginning of October there were first reports of the relocation of several Russian warships, including to the port of Novorossiysk.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

According to the partisan spokesman, agents of the Ukrainian secret service are now planning attacks on ships in Novorossiysk. The partisans recently publicly stated that the Russian naval leadership is uneasy about the current threat to their ships. The partisans wrote on Telegram: “There is real panic in the enemy’s ranks.” Russia suspects “that new attacks on its fleet are imminent and is trying to save it.” However, this will not succeed, according to the partisans. It is currently uncertain where the ships could be relocated.

Video: Russia reports injuries after attack on Sevastopol

Already in August, before the majority of the fleet was relocated, there were successful attacks on the port of Novorossiysk, according to another report on Telegram. The partisans pose an ever-increasing threat to Moscow. Due to attacks on supplies for parts of the Russian army, the military leadership is forced to establish an alternative route to Mariupol. (famu)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Jens Kiffmeier before publication.