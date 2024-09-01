Putin to hold meeting on Far East development next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the Eastern Economic Forum next week, where he will hold a meeting on the development of the Far East. This was reported in the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”, a fragment of which was published in Telegram-channel of journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The head of state will also talk to schoolchildren during an open lesson, “Conversation about the Important,” visit Mongolia and participate in a single voting day.

In addition, the head of state’s schedule for the coming week includes a trip to another Russian region.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US leadership, including current President Joe Biden, tried to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from seeking re-election as head of state in 2011.