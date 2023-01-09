Vedomosti: Putin will attend events in honor of the 80th anniversary of the breakthrough of the blockade of Leningrad

In mid-January, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit his native St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region and take part in events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the breaking of the blockade of the Northern capital. The plans of the head of state were revealed by sourcesVedomosti”.

According to them, the regional authorities are preparing for the President’s visit. On January 18, lighting of torches on the Rostral Columns, a flower-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Heroic Defenders of Leningrad, a cannon shot from the Naryshkin bastion of the Peter and Paul Fortress, fireworks at the walls of the Peter and Paul Fortress are scheduled.

In addition, events are planned at the Breakthrough of the Siege of Leningrad museum-reserve in the Kirovsky district of the Leningrad region with the participation of “active public organizations of veterans and siege survivors”, as well as at the State Memorial Museum of Defense and Siege, which will host a youth patriotic action with elements of historical reconstruction.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not respond to a request from the publication.

Earlier, Peskov, commenting on reports of an upcoming meeting between Putin and the leaders of the Duma factions, said that such meetings are held regularly, and the timing of the new one will be announced in a timely manner. The last time such a meeting took place in the Catherine’s Hall of the Kremlin on July 7, 2022.