the russian president Vladimir Putin wants to “use winter as a weapon of war” in his campaign in Ukrainesaid the head of NATO Jens Stoltenberg in Bucharest on Tuesday before a meeting of foreign ministers of the Atlantic Alliance.

“We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe” as a result of “deliberate attacks” by Russia “against critical services, heating, electricity, water and gas” in UkraineStoltenberg said.

During the NATO meeting in Romania, US officials said Monday that the White House should announce “substantial” financial assistance on Tuesday to help Ukraine deal with damage caused by Russia to its energy infrastructure,

Russia launched a campaign of massive missile attacks against energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine in October. According to the kyiv government, between 25 and 30 percent of these infrastructures have been damaged.

Volodimir Zelensky this Monday in Kherson.

This is how the United States and other countries seek to help Ukraine defend itself

The NATO countries will help Ukraine rebuild gas and electricity infrastructure destroyed by Russian bombing, while maintaining the supply of air defense systems so that the country can continue to defend itself, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

“NATO allies are providing unprecedented support to Ukraine and will continue to provide the support presented to Ukraine, including helping them rebuild their gas and power infrastructure, of course, they are also continuing to deliver air defense systems,” Stoltenberg told his arrival at a meeting of Alliance foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is failing in Ukraine”. “He is responding with more brutality, attacking gas infrastructures, power lines and trying to deprive Ukrainians of water, electricity, light and heating,” he noted.

Specifically, he stressed that night-time satellite images show a Ukraine largely plunged into darkness and described the destruction being caused by Russian missiles as “painful”. “I hope that here in Bucharest, at the foreign ministers’ meeting, the message from all of us is that we have to do more, both to help Ukraine repair the destruction of critical infrastructure, including the electricity and gas grid, but also, of course, to deal with the attacks themselves, providing more air defense systems”, he stressed.

The secretary general stated that “we know that Russia is running out of ammunition” and that this is also the reason why he has turned to his entourage to try to get more. “We are saying very clearly that no country should support Russia’s illegal war, and therefore Iran and no other country should provide Russia with missiles, drones or anything else that can help them continue this brutal war of aggression against Ukraine,” he sentenced.

How close is the annexation of Ukraine to NATO?

At the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Allied leaders decided that Ukraine would become a member of the Alliance, and stoltenberg He trusted that the ministers maintain that position, although he warned that “the main objective now is to support” that country.

“We are in the middle of a war and therefore we must not do anything that could undermine the unity of the allies in providing financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine,” he said, adding that “we must prevent the president from

Putin wins and we have to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign and independent nation.”

After addressing the situation in Ukraine, Stoltenberg noted that, during Wednesday’s session, They will discuss resilience and how to meet the challenges posed by China’s coercive policies and actions.



In addition, they will meet with the foreign ministers of Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia-Herzegovina to express the allies’ “strong support” for those partners, and will address the security situation in the Western Balkans and Black Sea regions.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME

*With information from EFE

