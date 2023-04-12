Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

The striving for power of Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin – two Russians, one interest. (Archive image) © Alexey Druzhinin/AFP

The government in Russia is facing a problem: Wagner boss Prigozhin could oust Putin from within with a political strategy.

Moscow – A personal feud between the Wagner Group’s feared boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his longtime friend, Vladimir Putin, is considered unlikely. In the background of the Kremlin, however, a struggle for the political influence of the mercenary boss seems to be taking place. Only recently were there reports that Russia wanted to limit the monopoly position of the Wagner Group – a clear restriction of Prigozhin’s scope of power.

As from a report by the Russian exile medium Meduza emerges, the Wagner boss, for his part, is pursuing the goal of taking over the conservative party “Fair Russia”. Prigozhin has been flirting with a political career in Russia for a long time. Loud Meduza he is said to have considered running for president in the next election in 2020. Two years later he is said to have tried to found his own party.

Russia: Putin’s government criticized by Wagner boss

It is questionable whether the Kremlin would want to grant Prigozhin such political power outside of the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, he is publicly commenting on Russia’s international role – in relation to the war and beyond – and does not hold back with criticism of the current government: Prigozhin criticized, among other things, the work of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Africa and claimed , it is doing “absolutely nothing” while the Wagner mercenaries are facing “enormous difficulties”. This is from a report by International Institute for War Research (ISW) out.

The MFA responded directly to Prigozhin’s criticism by assuring them that plans were already in place to deal with the problems in Africa. This is the first time a Russian government institution has officially responded to his comments, he said ISW. Prigozhin then questioned the MFA’s ability to solve the problems in the UN Security Council and published a list of 15 issues that he felt needed urgent discussion there.

Prigozhin attacks Russia: Putin’s government threatened by Wagner boss

According to the assessment of the ISW an effort by the Kremlin to discredit Prigozhin and undermine his influence. The Russian government institutions are trying to thwart any attempts by Prigozhin to gain public or political support. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD), for example, refuses to name the participation of the Wagner troops in the Battle of Bakhmut. Instead, they only speak of “attack commands”.

Prigozhin, on the other hand, is trying to make a name for himself by exaggerating the role of the Wagnerian forces in Russia’s military successes in Ukraine. As well as ISW and Meduza also report that he is getting closer and closer to the head of the party he is said to want to take over. The chairman of “Fair Russia”, Sergei Mironov, and Prigozhin are said to have an almost friendly relationship. Two Kremlin sources of the ISW and an insider in St. Petersburg government circles also confirmed that Prigozhin is aiming for a leadership position within the St. Petersburg branch of the party. (n / A)