Home page politics

Of: Richard Strobl

Split

In the middle of the Ukraine war, videos of Vladimir Putin are again causing rumors about his health.

Moscow – Russia has launched a new major offensive in the Ukraine conflict and is concentrating on the east and south of the neighboring country. The attacks – for example in the embattled Mariupol – continued even on Orthodox Easter. And Vladimir Putin? It showed up on the night of Orthodox Easter in the Cathedral of the Savior in Moscow. He probably wanted to show that everything was fine. But the recordings also give rise to new rumors about Putin’s state of health.

Putin at the Easter fair: images provide new speculation about his health

In the church, Putin appeared with a lit candle in his hand. In a message of greeting he announced that the church would take care of strengthening consensus and understanding between people.

But internationally, the video recordings also caused rumors. The Russian President seemed insecure and sometimes even “fragile”, such as the English one Daily Mail analyzed. Putin nervously chewed his lip and didn’t seem fully present during the service. He also appeared to be chewing the insides of his mouth and moving erratically.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Easter Mass in Moscow. © Sergey Guneev/Imago

In its report, the English newspaper points out that a dry mouth can be an indication of Parkinson’s disease.

Putin sick? There have been rumors before

It is not the first time that rumors of Putin’s deteriorating health have surfaced. For example, a video caused a stir in which Putin nervously tapped his foot and apparently held onto his desk with his hands. Most recently, his feet were no longer visible in videos as soon as Putin sat at a desk. It was suggested that by holding onto the table, the President of Russia wanted to hide a tremor.

Even French President Macron had recently reported on changes in Putin. In telephone calls, he had recently seemed confused and the conversations had gone in circles. In connection with Putin’s state of health, there had previously been speculation about “thyroid cancer” and the use of steroids.