Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Russia is said to be carrying out more “flesh attacks” again in the fight against Ukraine. A soldier reports on the brutal tactics from the front line.

Kiev – Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have repeatedly launched so-called “meat attacks” since Russia invaded Ukraine. The term specifically describes attacks on enemy locations in which large numbers of poorly equipped soldiers are sent to the front in order to literally overwhelm the enemy. This takes into account the fact that many of our own forces do not survive the attack. A Russian soldier is now said to have published details of these attacks.

Putin’s perfidious tactics: Russia’s military carries out “flesh attacks” against Ukraine

The inside information comes from a Russian soldier with the pseudonym Vozhak Z, who has become a well-known military blogger in light of the Ukraine war with regular updates on his Telegram channel. According to his own statements, Vozhak Z is said to be involved in the battle for the small town of Avdiivka in southeastern Ukraine. The independent media project WarTranslated published a translation of its current on-site report on Monday (October 30). As Vozhak Z explains, so-called “meat attacks” have occurred several times recently. Russian infantry troops were ordered to carry out an attack “without artillery support and without suppressing enemy fire points.”

A Russian soldier in the Ukrainian war. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

According to the soldier, Russian commanders launched the attacks because of the “lack of suppressive means or the inability to handle them.” The problem with such attacks is not only the lack of artillery, but also the vulnerability of the Russian bases in the meantime: often not just one regiment attacks, but two next to each other. This may be due to the fact that one regiment has tanks and artillery and the other has none. In view of the poor equipment of one’s own, one would sometimes simply put hope in the other regiment. As a result, the area between the bases was unsecured during the attack and open to Ukrainian attacks. “But the order to take the fortress is there,” explains the soldier.

“Flesh attacks” against Ukraine: Is Russia sacrificing its own soldiers for a higher purpose?

Vozhak Z. said that the Russian military “cannot reach small arms firing range” at its location around the heavily contested village of Avdiivka. The armed forces would be bombarded with grenades and Ukrainian AGS along the way, and their own tanks would be directly targeted by the enemy troops. “Hence the loss of troops as an exit,” he wrote aloud WarTranslated. “This is a ‘flesh attack’ in its simplest form. The result is zero.” According to Vozhak Z, there is a vague suspicion locally that the soldiers are being used purely as a means of exhaustion against Ukraine. “And then the regular soldiers will come and finish the job with a powerful blow.”

Also the think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) took up the military blogger’s stories. The ISW added information from a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavriisk troop group, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun. He also reported on Monday (October 30) about the preparation of so-called “flesh attacks” near Avdiivka. In addition, the Russian military would train “Storm-Z” attack units for future attacks without equipment, the colonel continued, according to the ISW. (nz)