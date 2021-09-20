United Russia will remain in power after winning the legislative elections held for three days, although it lost some popularity points. The opposition, for its part, rejected the results of President Vladimir Putin’s party for alleged electoral fraud and announced that they will not recognize them.

United Russia won the legislative elections with 49.85% of the vote in favor, a result that represents more than 300 seats of the 450 that make up the Duma or Chamber of Deputies, so the Kremlin party will not have to depend on the support from other political forces to reform the Constitution. The result was confirmed by the Central Electoral Commission on September 20.

“United Russia, as you can see, achieved the highest number of votes, which guarantees it a constitutional majority, although its results decreased slightly compared to 2016,” said the president of the CEC, Ella Pamfílova.

According to Pamfílova, 51.68% of the Russian population, which has more than 108 million inhabitants, participated in these elections. Of this percentage, 2.6 million voted electronically.

Compared with the last elections, a drop in voter turnout was also observed, with two and a half points less. However, this would have benefited the party led by Vladimir Putin as opponents avoided going to the polls after the dissolution of the party led by Alexei Navalny, Russia of the Future, and his imprisonment.

View of an election poster of the United Russia political party in Podolsk on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 24, 2021. © EFE / Maxim Shipenkov

Andrei Turchak, Secretary General of United Russia, compared the votes obtained in these elections against those of 2016. He estimated these seats at 315 versus the 334 that they finalized five years ago.

On the other hand, the Communist Party obtained 18.96% of the votes and exceeded the 13.34% obtained in the last votes. The Liberal-Democratic Party achieved 7.50% approval, Just Russia 7.44% and the New People Party, formed in 2020, reached 5.33% of the votes. All these parties will be able to participate in the Duma after exceeding the necessary 5% threshold, which will have five political parties for the first time since the 1990s.

Opposition: the new Duma lacks legitimacy

For the opposition Sergei Mitrojin, leader of the liberal Yabloko party, the victory of the ruling party is unfounded. “The new Duma that has come out of the elections has absolutely no legitimacy, zero legitimacy. The legislative body has become a democratic fiction,” Mitrojin declared. And he added that “we will not recognize them. We live in a country where there are no elections. It was a falsification of the popular will of the Russians. It was definitely confirmed that Russia is a dictatorship and its authoritarian power.”

Mitrojin frowned on the final results of electronic voting, as they took a sudden turn in his concept. “Electronic voting is thought of as a counterfeiting machine. It is impossible to control,” he said.

The Communist Party of Russia also refused to recognize electronic voting, reversing the results when in theory candidates backed by Navalny’s “Smart Vote” led the polls.













Indeed, Dmitri Novikov, the number two of this party, assured that they have plans to go out to protest the weekend “so that the voice of the street, the voice of the citizens, is heard”, since he considers that it was ignored in the polls. But the Moscow City Council has rejected the idea because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the victory seemed fraudulent to them due to the delay in the counting of votes in venues where the Putin-led party is strongly criticized. In total, at least 3,000 irregularities were reported across the country.

But both the CEC and the Kremlin have denied the fraud allegations. “For President Vladimir Putin, the main thing was competitive, open and fair elections, and in this sense we evaluated the electoral process very, very positively,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said at a press conference.

However, the president of the CEC recognized the cancellation of more than 26,000 votes in 35 regions.

With EFE