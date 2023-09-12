On Sunday, September 10, Russia held regional and municipal elections that have drawn heavy criticism. These elections, which included the occupied regions of Ukraine, were marked by accusations of vote manipulation and kyiv’s struggle to continue recovering its territory. For its part, Russia sent almost thirty drones to the Ukrainian capital during the early hours of Sunday.

The Council of Europe, an organization that promotes democracy and human rights, called these elections a flagrant violation of international law. kyiv and its allies argued that they are an illegal attempt to strengthen Moscow’s control over Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions.

In the occupied territories, the ruling United Russia party, led by Vladimir Putin, claimed a landslide victory. In many regions electoral competition was limited due to the exclusion of many opposition candidates.

According to Russian officials cited by the Reuters news agency, United Russia obtained at least 70% of the votes in each of the annexed provinces.

This victory would ensure that Moscow-appointed governors in these areas will have full terms in office. However, none of these regions are completely controlled by the Russian military, as Ukraine has been slowly regaining territory in some of them.

A member of an electoral commission prepares ballots for counting at a polling station during local elections held by authorities installed by Russia in the course of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, September 10, 2023. © Reuters – Alexander Ermochenko

In addition, cases of vote manipulation were reported in various parts of the country. “Even supporters of Russia understand that these are fake elections and will not be accepted by any democratic country,” says Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Importantly, elections in annexed Ukrainian regions, such as Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporozhye, have been widely condemned by the international community as a violation of international law. Western countries have refused to recognize the results and have promised consequences for Russia.

A member of an electoral commission carries a ballot box before counting votes at a polling station during local elections held by Russian-installed authorities in the course of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, September 10, 2023. © Reuters – Alexander Ermochenko

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared Thursday in Kiev that “Russia’s sham elections in occupied areas of Ukraine are illegitimate,” and the Council of Europe has called them a “flagrant violation of international law.”

The vote is seen, however, as a rehearsal for the 2024 presidential election, in which Putin will seek another six-year term after launching a war that has caused hundreds of thousands of Russian casualties, an economic recession and international isolation. .

kyiv announces to recover territories

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that in the last week, kyiv troops They have recovered almost 2 square kilometers of territory around the eastern city of Bakhmutwhich had been captured by Russia in May after months of fighting.

Additionally, it was reported that they had taken 4.8 square kilometers in the southern sector of Tavria. Since the start of the counteroffensive in June, Ukrainian forces have recovered around 49 square kilometers near Bakhmut and more than 256 square kilometers in the Tavria direction.

On the other hand, in the Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operations, making significant advances on September 10. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian troops have liberated 1.5 square kilometers of territory near Robotynesouth of Orikhiv, and have been successful in other areas of the region.

We’ve made progress on the battlefield in the last week. Moving forward in the Tavria and Bakhmut directions. Holding positions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka directions. I thank all of our warriors for making this possible. Ukraine has the initiative each week. pic.twitter.com/K8L4V0zlFZ — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 10, 2023



Despite these advances, Russia has also carried out limited counterattacks in the Zaporizhia region, regaining some lost positions, according to Russian sources. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian attacks near Robotyne were unsuccessful.

Drone attack in kyiv region

Russia launched a drone attack against Ukraine overnight from Saturday to Sunday, targeting mainly the kyiv region. According to the Ukrainian Army, 25 of the 32 drones were shot down.

These drones caused explosions that were heard throughout the city and surrounding areas for about two hours. Debris fell in different parts of kyiv, but did not cause serious damage. Four people were injured due to these attacks.

Russian media reported a drone attack on an airfield in Pskov, Russia. It hosts both civilian and military aircraft. Some sources report that at least two military aircraft were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/YANZ0r1Vzy — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 29, 2023



The state emergency service confirmed that debris fell in three different parts of the city, but there was no major damage to buildings or streets. However, regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported on his Facebook page that one infrastructure site and eight houses were damaged during these night attacks.

Fire and smoke are seen in the city following a Russian drone attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 10, 2023. © Reuters – Gleb Garanich

So far, Russia has not commented on these attacks. Moscow has already carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, including in areas far from combat zones in eastern and southern Ukraine, where they have been fighting for 18 months.

For its part, Moscow claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine.

More resources for war from the West

This September 11, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in kyiv, on her fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the war. The official announced that her country would provide An additional 20 million euros in humanitarian aidelevating the amount provided by Berlin to 380 million euros in 2023.

On the day, four US officials, cited by the Reuters news agency, indicated that President Joe Biden’s government would be close to approving the sending of longer-range missiles loaded with cluster bombs to Ukraine, which would give Kiev greater attack capacity.

The United States has provided more than $43 billion in weapons and military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion last year.

With AP, Reuters and EFE