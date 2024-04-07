Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

According to a civil rights activist, several factors are needed to bring Putin down. The West is said to have already wasted its chance.

Moscow – A Russia without Wladimir Putin? This idea hardly seems possible at the moment. Especially not after the Russian presidential elections in March, which confirmed Putin for another term in office. A fall of Putin and thus an end to the war in Ukraine would be desirable for many people. A civil rights activist sees only one scenario of how Putin can be overthrown.

Putin's overthrow and end to the Ukraine war: no “easy solution”

“Putin is currently looking very strong and there is no way we can overthrow him,” says Leonid Volkov, Russian civil rights activist and close confidant of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyin conversation with the Picture. Putin is currently successful economically, politically and in the Ukraine war. “I don’t think there is a magic way to overthrow Putin,” Volkov said.

Civil rights activist Leonid Volkov (l.) sees only one way in which Russian President Vladimir Putin can be overthrown. © Photomontage Sven Simon/IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel/dpa

Several factors are necessary for Putin's downfall. According to Volkov, Putin cannot only be defeated militarily. Even the Russian president's own population or Western sanctions would not bring about the overthrow of the Russian president. “There is no hope that there will be an easy solution,” said the civil rights activist. He only sees one way in which Putin can leave office in the long term.

Only one solution to Putin's end: work on many fronts

“There are many fronts on which we can fight against Putin,” says Volkov. The Kremlin ruler must be brought down on several fronts. Ukraine must continue to hold out against the Russian armed forces and the Russian opposition must try to change opinion in the country. In addition, the West must continue to support Ukraine by states, for example, imposing sanctions against Russia.

As a result, Volkov said, the West did not take advantage of the opportunity to overthrow Putin in the fall of 2022. “At that time, after two very important military defeats by the Russian army, the Russian elites were unsure whether they would continue to support Putin,” explains the Navalny confidant. At that time, the West should have sent a clear signal to abandon Putin. However, this was not done. (vk)