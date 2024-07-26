Home page politics

Everything is perfect for Putin’s children’s rights commissioner – or is it all just an illusion? An explosive report about Maria Lwowa-Belowa is apparently causing a stir in the Kremlin.

Moscow – Russia is well versed in staging, not least since Vladimir Putin started the war in Ukraine with his invasion of the neighboring country. This is particularly impressive in military terms in wars in which weapons such as the F-16 fighter jets, ATACMS missiles and Russia’s supposed super tanks play a major role. Just think of the large military parades that roll through Moscow on May 9, “Liberation Day”.

In addition to the martial image, another staging plays a major role in Russia, which has also been badly hit economically by the war: the “perfect world” impression among the country’s own population. Maria Lwowa-Belowa, a close confidante of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, is also responsible for this.

Maria Lwowa-Belowa – Putin’s alleged Orthodox super-mom in Russia

To the outside world, Lwova-Belowa represents the almost perfect image of the Russian Orthodox super-mom. She is married to an Orthodox priest with whom she has five biological children. She is said to be raising a number of other adopted children. How many there are has not been confirmed. In various reports, the number goes up to 18.

She has also been highly praised by Putin for taking care of the alleged “evacuation” of children from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions occupied by Russia in violation of international law. She is even said to have adopted a child from Mariupol herself. In a conversation in 2023, she described raising the child as a “difficult task”. “But we love each other, that’s for sure.” She has also shown her adopted child several times on her Telegram channel, attracting media attention.

First arrest warrant, now alleged new partner: facade of Putin confidant Lwowa-Belowa crumbles

On the contrary, from an international perspective, Lwova-Belowa does not enjoy the best reputation at all. Since spring 2023, there has been an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court against her and Vladimir Putin, among others. The accusation: the “evacuation” of the children, as Lwova-Belowa calls it, was nothing but an abduction and “illegal”. Russia is portraying it differently – and of course the Kremlin’s children’s rights commissioner herself too. However, the perfectly orthodox facade of Putin’s confidants is now crumbling within Russia too.

The independent news portal Verstka reports that Lwowa-Belowa has turned her back on her Orthodox priest – and is said to have a new partner. This is said to be a billionaire who is close to the Russian Orthodox Church and is considered a big fan of Vladimir Putin. In addition, he is said to have been working closely with the children’s rights commissioner since January 2023, for example in the abduction of children from Ukraine. Verstka The article even shows a photo in which Lwowa-Belowa and her possible new partner can be seen holding hands.

Rumors about Lwowa-Belowa: As recently as spring 2024, she was Putin’s “main mother of the country”

The portal further reports that there was initially no official confirmation of Lwova-Belowa’s separation from her husband. Citing insiders, it was learned that there had not yet been a divorce. However, even before the war in Ukraine began, the two had been regularly portrayed in the media as the ideal image of the Russian Orthodox family. They also staged themselves in a similar way on Telegram. According to the report, a report on the family of the “priest and the country’s main mother” was even broadcast in spring 2024.

Evidence of the change of partner Verstka still listed. Among other things, Lwowa-Belowa’s father is said to have shown a photo of the interior of a yacht on social media in July, the interior of which is very similar to the yacht of the billionaire in question. Lwowa-Belowa’s family is also said to have been at his birthday party in the summer. Flight data is also said to show joint flight bookings by the billionaire and the children’s rights commissioner.

“Nobody needs a scandal”: Rumours about Lwowa-Belowa are causing unrest in Russia

The rumors are apparently causing the facade to crumble in Russia as well. Since the suspicion arose, the man’s relationship with Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, is said to have deteriorated, as Verstka writes, citing sources. Whether this is related to the lifestyle that is not in line with the Russian Orthodox way of life or is politically motivated – the billionaire in question probably has his own ambitions here, like Kirill – is not entirely clear. Curiously, Lwova-Belowa’s husband is said to have been co-running a psychological care service since 2023, which, among other things, is intended to help couples out of crises and prevent divorces.

“I think this will all be solved, but the question is how,” quoted Verstka a religious scholar close to the church, who points to the Russian elite’s “own moral concepts, their own rules.” The church is covering up the incidents, partly because Lwova-Belowa’s perfect family image is based in part on her marriage to a priest. “Nobody needs a scandal,” the source continues. (hans)