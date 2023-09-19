For Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky is not president of Ukraine: at least, not in communications. The Kremlin has ordered state media to never refer to Zelensky as “president of Ukraine.” This was revealed by the independent Russian site Holod, relaunched by the Moscow Times. The directive, anonymous sources reveal, has provoked “a wave of indignation” in the editorial offices with “threats of resignation”. The instructions sent to television and online sites of state media invite the use of the expression “Zelensky’s regime” or to call the Ukrainian president only by name, without adding his title.

The word ‘president’, on the other hand, does not appear in the scathing statement that Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, dedicates to Zelensky’s trip to the United States, with participation in the UN assembly and meeting at the White House with the president of the United States, Joe Biden. “Another tour of Zelensky is expected in the near future. Now he is headed to the United States. The media reports that his meeting with Biden is planned and other meetings are expected in Congress. It is obvious that the drug addict from Kiev, a beggar in every sense of the word, he will once again ask his American masters for money and, accordingly, weapons,” says Zakharova. Zelensky arrived in the United States to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and to meet with the leadership of the US and other countries.