Russian President Putin told Sladkov that he was not ready to see Kyiv in ruins

Russian President Vladimir Putin a year ago told military envoys Alexander Sladkov and Yevgeny Poddubny that he was not ready to see Kyiv in ruins. This was reported in Telegram-channel Sladkov, commenting on the news about the strategic weapons of the Russian Federation.

“Good people ask me: “When will we win?” Maybe even tomorrow, but ordinary Ukrainians must understand something. I will not forget the words that the president said to Zhenya Poddubny and me a year ago: “I am not yet ready to see Kyiv in ruins.” Pray to God, former Ukrainian brothers, that this readiness does not come, ”wrote the military commander, talking about strategic bombing.

According to him, the difficult start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine was due to the fact that all forces were given to the strategic level of Russia’s military potential.

“Now we are raising the tactical level. And we also don’t forget about the strategic option of continuing the war (most of the world’s states have never reached it), ”concluded Sladkov.

In early July, Putin said that Western and Ukrainian leaders were making statements about the possibility of defeating Russia on the battlefield, but Moscow had yet to show its full potential. Later, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained the statement of the head of state. According to him, this means that the potentials of Moscow and Kyiv are incommensurable.

On Friday, September 1, Yury Borisov, CEO of the state corporation Roscosmos, announced that the Russian strategic missile system RS-28 Sarmat with a heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was put on combat duty. In June, a military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin, noted that Sarmat missiles, which weigh 210 tons, can carry more than ten warheads to the target.