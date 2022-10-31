The British-American investor Bill Browder, who for years was considered the “number one enemy” of Vladimir Putin, revealed what is the main weak point or “Achilles’ heel” of the Russian president.

For the financier, taking advantage of that weakness would lead to the defeat of the Kremlin army in Ukraine.

(Also read: Recorded on video: two missiles that fall near a cafeteria in Ukraine)

“Putin’s biggest weakness is his money. He has stolen all this money, he has killed all these people to steal the money and he has all this money in the Westand that is its huge Achilles heel,” said the founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management in a recent interview with Efe.

Bill Browder, considered the “number one enemy” of Vladimir Putin.

How to end the war?

That’s why, Browder says that money is the key to Russia losing the Ukraine war: “He and all the people around him have their money in the West and we need to keep stepping on that Achilles’ heel as long as we can.”

Browder, with very good contacts with the high political spheres in the West, also recommends that the 350,000 million dollars of the Russian Central Bank that were frozen at the beginning of the war be confiscated and be used for the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine.

As if it were the famous phrase “Follow the money trail” that Deep Throat supposedly whispered to the American Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward in order to decipher the Watergate scandal, Browder is clear that the way to defeat the president is to locate, freeze and confiscate the money that Putin and the Russian oligarchs “stole.”

(You can read: This was Alexis Castillo, the Colombian who died in the war in Ukraine)

And it is not little. The one who was the largest foreign investor in Russia until 2005, when he was denied entry to the country for exposing corruption in Russian state companies, figures that Putin and a thousand others have stolen from Russia at more than a “trillion dollars”. Russian public coffers.

Putin’s biggest weakness is his money. He has stolen all this money, he has killed all these people to steal the money

The promoter throughout the world of the “Magnitski law”, which has been enacted in 35 countries and allows people or organizations around the world to be punished for violating human rights or committing major acts of corruption, has spent 13 years fighting against Kremlin.

This is reflected in his second book on this fight and the persecution by the Russian authorities, “Embargo Order”, in which he recounts in the first person Moscow’s attempts to stop its attempts to put an end to Russian money laundering, and for which he was involved in a relentless pursuit in which several of his allies were killed.

After the sales success of “Red Notice”, this new work returns to that direct fight between Browder and Putin, who even asked former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in 2018 to arrest him and extradite him to Russia as part of a prisoner exchange.

According to the man, Putin’s invasion has a purely economic background. See also Norwegian government warns of Russian invasion of Ukraine

the future of war

Browder believes that what is happening now in Ukraine is the latest episode of Putin’s evil, in his opinion, the person most responsible for the death of tens of thousands of civilians in Chechnya or for the Russian bombardments in Syria.

And he believes that the worst is yet to come, because Putin cannot afford to lose the war in Ukraine, because in that case he “would lose his power, his freedom, his money and, probably, he would lose his life.”

Browder is in no doubt that Putin will never step down from the presidency voluntarily and is “ready to do anything to stay in power.”

(Also: Russia would force people with HIV recruited in prisons to fight in the war)

For this reason, he sees it as difficult for him to ever be judged for what he has done and thus see his “main vital objective” fulfilled, defeating Putin, whom he blames for the death of his lawyer Sergey Magnitsky in prison, where he was after denouncing both a great fraud of high Russian officials.

He affirms that the only way for this to happen is for the Russian people to rebel, but for this, he indicated, the Western allies must help Ukraine to win the war, because “the only thing that the Russian people will not tolerate is to have as a strong man a loser and they will take care of him.

Vladimir Putin, during a press conference after a summit with leaders of post-Soviet countries. See also West punishes Moscow for escalation in Ukraine crisis Photo: VALERY SHARIFULIN. AFP

Browder urges an increase in the “insufficient” aid that the Ukrainians have received to date, and an increase in the economic punishment of Russia.

“I’m a financial warfare specialist, because I’ve been running one for the last 13 years, and as a financial warrior, I think we’re still doing an insufficient job. There are other ways we can continue to cause you economic pain,” he said.

And in this sense, he asked to increase the number of sanctioned oligarchs, about 40, and said that another 118 could be sanctioned, but that Turkey and Saudi Arabia are “protecting” many of them.

“We should impose sanctions on the institutions and companies that are involved in helping the Russian oligarchs in those countries. So that other institutions and companies understand that they have to choose between doing business with the rest of the world and doing business with the Russians,” he said. .

*With information from Efe and La Nación (GDA)

American Newspapers Group

More news

Vladimir Putin’s dangerous warning about the next decade

Pope Francis could mediate between Russia and Ukraine to end the war

Alert for possible shortage of toilet paper due to war in Ukraine