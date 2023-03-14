Home page politics

Putin’s nuclear threats “are a real threat,” says Kremlin critic and Russian opposition politician Grigory Yavlinsky © IMAGO/Sergei Bobylev

Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war. The Russian opposition politician Grigory Yavlinsky takes the words seriously.

Moscow – Are Vladimir Putin’s nuclear weapons threats in the Ukraine war just a big bluff? The Kremlin critic and Russian opposition politician Grigory Yavlinsky believes: No. The Kremlin and Putin’s propagandists on Russian state television have repeatedly threatened the West to use nuclear explosive devices. Jawlinski takes saber-rattling seriously. The US portal Newsweek he said: “I believe that Putin’s nuclear threats are a real threat.”

Opposition politician: Putin’s announcement to stay in Ukraine war by all means available is ‘no bluff’

In his State of the Union address in February, Putin announced that he would suspend the New Start disarmament treaty by law. The agreement limits the nuclear arsenals of Russia and the United States. The move to let the treaty rest can be interpreted as a further provocation towards the USA and NATO.

But is the danger of a nuclear escalation increasing? Jawlinski believes it is “no bluff” that Putin will use any means available if he sees his country’s territorial integrity threatened. Just as the Kremlin boss announced last year. “It’s not just words,” emphasized Jawlinski. “These kinds of weapons are serious business. That is a real factor to consider in the current situation.”

Kremlin critic Yavlinsky: Already attack on Ukraine like a “self-inflicted nuclear strike”

At the same time, the 70-year-old opposition politician spoke out clearly against Russia’s war in Ukraine. He had already compared the attack on Ukraine to a “self-inflicted nuclear strike”. Yavlinsky, founder of the liberal Yablonko party and twice a candidate against Putin in presidential elections, is urging a ceasefire “before thousands and thousands of people are killed” out of fear of a nuclear escalation.

A US secret service also warned in a report that which can be viewed on its official website, the “risk of escalation” is “considerable”. The Kremlin continues to rely heavily on nuclear explosives for deterrence purposes. Nuclear weapons are “the ultimate guarantee” for the Russian regime, the secret service paper continues.

Russia maintains the largest and most capable nuclear arsenal and is working to expand and modernize its nuclear weapons capabilities. “Russia probably doesn’t want direct military conflict with US and NATO forces, but there is potential for it.”

Putin’s nuclear threats: Some experts give the all-clear

However, a former Russian secret service agent assesses the seriousness of Putin’s nuclear threats differently. Ex-KGB agent Yuri Schwez suspects that Russia no longer has any functioning nuclear weapons. The reason: the warheads would have to be serviced regularly and the plutonium replaced every ten years, as Schwez explained in an interview with the Ukrainian television station Pryami explained. And weapons-grade plutonium is no longer produced in the Russian Federation.

There are experts who share Schwez’ view. “The Russian nuclear arsenal may have become unusable due to improper maintenance of nuclear warheads and launchers,” Ukrainian military expert Oleh Zhdanov explained on his YouTube channel. And the US think tank Institute for the Study of War ruled that Russia’s nuclear threats are “part of an information operation” “intended to discourage Ukraine and the West, but do not represent any material Russian intention to use nuclear weapons.” (kb)